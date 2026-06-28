China Mobile to Test New Satellite with Space-Based Base Station

·26·Technology
China Mobile to Test New Satellite with Space-Based Base Station

China's largest telecom operator, China Mobile, is preparing to launch a new test satellite named Mobile Connected Satellite 03 into orbit. This device is expected to be a significant step in developing technology for direct satellite-to-smartphone communication. The primary importance of the project is that it ensures communication quality without ground infrastructure. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

A unique feature of the new apparatus is the space base station installed on board. According to Ixbt.com, this technology is designed to test the ability of ordinary smartphones to connect directly to a satellite without any additional equipment or special antennas. This allows for a stable signal even in areas where mobile communication towers are absent.

Internet of Things and Wide-Area Communication

Mobile Connected Satellite 03 will not be limited to voice calls or messages. The new satellite is also planned to test services intended for the Internet of Things (IoT). This will allow for testing the interoperability of broadband and narrowband IoT solutions, enabling various smart devices to exchange data via space.

As a reminder, in June of this year, the company launched the China Mobile 02 satellite into orbit for technical tests. This predecessor, developed by GalaxySpace, serves to study technologies for integrating space and terrestrial networks. The new model will further expand these capabilities.

The development of such services in China accelerated after the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology granted China Mobile a license to provide satellite communication services in September last year. Currently, all three major operators in the country hold such permits and are implementing space technologies in a competitive environment.

These technologies are of vital importance, especially in emergency situations, at sea, in remote mountainous areas, and in zones where traditional mobile communication infrastructure is unavailable. For countries with many mountainous regions, such as Uzbekistan, these space base stations could be the primary solution for achieving 100% communication coverage in the future.

According to experts, the direct connection of smartphones to satellites will revolutionize the mobile communication market in the coming years. This will not only create convenience for users but also help reduce the digital divide on a global scale.

China MobileSatelliteSmartphoneSpace TechnologyIoT
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