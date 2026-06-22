First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look

Even before Apple has fully consolidated the success of the iPhone 16 series, information about future generation devices has begun to spread across the web. Specifically, reputable insider Majin Bu posted the first high-quality mockup image of the iPhone 18 model on his page. This image suggests that the appearance of the next-generation smartphones will differ significantly from previous models. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Typically, such mockups are provided in advance to case and screen protector manufacturers. The image shows a device with a silver body, featuring a large white rectangular addition on the back panel and a dual-camera block at the top. This design hints that Apple may abandon the square camera modules it has traditionally used.

Release Date and Expected Changes

According to MacRumors, the presentation of the iPhone 18 smartphone may not take place until the spring of 2027. If these assumptions prove correct, the iPhone 17 series will remain the primary standard model for the longest period in Apple's history — over 18 months. This indicates that the company is making changes to its product release cycle.

Meanwhile, TechDroider also shared information about the iPhone lineup expected in 2026. Leaked images show mockups of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, alongside the first foldable iPhone under the Apple brand. The foldable smartphone is expected to be unveiled alongside the flagships in the fall of 2026.

It is worth noting that Majin Bu, who spread this news, has provided accurate predictions about Apple products in the past. He was among the first to reveal the iPad mini specifications, the iPhone 12 color palette, and certain flaws in the iPhone 15 models. He also correctly showcased iPhone 16 mockups well before the official presentation.

For users in Uzbekistan, this news is significant for planning device upgrades. Given the high prestige of Apple products in our country, sharp design changes and the emergence of a foldable phone are bound to significantly impact market demand. Although this information has not been officially confirmed, the insider's reputation encourages taking these images seriously.