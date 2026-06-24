Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts following the match against Uzbekistan in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup. The legendary forward contributed significantly to his team's 5-0 victory by scoring twice. According to Goal.com, this match was important for the player not only for the goals but also as a point of release from psychological pressure. Goal.com reports .

Following the draw (1-1) against DR Congo in the first round of the tournament, Ronaldo and the entire team came under heavy criticism. The 41-year-old forward described that period as a "dark week." According to him, the pressure from the press and the public was so intense that he felt as if he had already ended his career. However, the match against Uzbekistan put an end to all doubts.

Historic result and response to critics

In the match against the Uzbekistan national team, Cristiano Ronaldo achieved a unique historic milestone. He became the first player in the world to score in six different World Cups. The forward, who opened the scoring in the 6th minute, also ended a 10-game goal drought in major tournaments. He scored a brace before the end of the first half, bringing the score to 3-0.

"God helps those who work hard. I knew my teammates would support me. It was a very difficult week. It felt as if I had completely left football. But I remained patient as always, because I believe in hard work more than anything. I must admit, it was hard, but we are back," noted the Al-Nassr star.

Ronaldo understands well that criticism is an integral part of his career. In his view, when the team records a poor result, the main blow is always directed at him and the coach. "I have been in this field for 23 years. When things are going well, Cristiano is great; when they go bad, he is old and should retire. It has always been this way," says the forward.

Portugal's next plans

The Portugal national team, led by Roberto Martinez, significantly improved its chances of reaching the play-offs in Group K after this victory. Although the Uzbekistan national team tried to put up a decent resistance against a strong opponent, the opponent's experience and skill told. The Portuguese played a high line and fully demonstrated their style of play.

Notably, Ronaldo's total goals in World Cups have reached 10. He has scored in every tournament since his debut in 2006. This result demonstrates not only his physical condition but also his high-level consistency. Now, Portugal will prepare for the next group matches with even more confidence.