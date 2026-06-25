Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky

On June 24, the residents of London witnessed an unusual sight. A giant dragon flying across the city sky amazed many people and and frightened some in the first few minutes.

It turned out to be a special promotion for the premiere of the 3rd season of the famous series "House of the Dragon". As part of the event, an 8-meter-long mechanical dragon model was flown over London's symbolic landmarks — the Tower of London and the River Thames.

The dragon model was created by a German aviation company and weighs 13 kilograms. The development and preparation of this project took nearly three months.

The unusual stunt also sparked great interest on social networks. Many users shared videos of the giant dragon soaring through the sky, calling it one of the most impressive advertising campaigns for the series premiere.