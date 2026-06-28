WC-2026: At what stage could the Messi and Ronaldo clash happen?

The Portugal national team drew 0-0 with Colombia in the final round of the World Cup group stage, failing to secure first place in the group. As a result, the Colombians led with 7 points, while the Portuguese remained in second place with 5 points.

The clash can only happen in the final

This result had a serious impact on the tournament's playoff bracket. The historic clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, which many football fans have been eagerly awaiting, will no longer take place in the early stages of the playoffs. Their paths can now only cross in the World Cup final.

The stars' first opponents in the playoffs

Both legends are preparing with their teams for the Round of 16 matches:

Portugal: Will face the Croatia national team on July 3.

Argentina: One day later, on July 4, they will compete against Cabo Verde.

The last dance: Ronaldo 41, Messi 39 years old

According to experts, it is very likely that the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, will be the final World Cup of their careers.

Cristiano Ronaldo in February of this year turned 41 while Lionel Messi, during the course of this tournament, turned 39 years old.

We continue to watch which legend will go further in this historic tournament. Share the news with football fans!