Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12

·79·World
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12

Following changes to euthanasia laws in the Netherlands, physician-assisted life termination was performed for the first time on a child under the age of 12. This was announced by Health Minister Sophie Hermans in an annual report presented to Parliament.

The Minister stated that the procedure was carried out last year for a child suffering from an incurable, severe illness. However, the child's age and diagnosis were not disclosed. The prosecutor's office will now examine whether the actions of the participating physician were within the law.

In 2024, the Dutch government approved regulations allowing euthanasia for severely ill children aged 1 to 12. According to the law, this practice can only be applied when the patient's suffering is unbearable and there is no possibility of improving their condition.

Furthermore, doctors must adhere to several strict requirements before making a decision. They must assess the patient's condition, provide all necessary information, ensure no other treatment options exist, and obtain an independent physician's opinion. For children under 12, parental consent is mandatory.

It is reported that this law may apply to approximately 5–10 children per year. The Netherlands became the first country in the world to legalize euthanasia under strict conditions in 2002. Belgium has allowed physician-assisted life termination for children of all ages since 2014.

According to official data, 10,341 cases related to euthanasia or physician-assisted suicide were recorded in the Netherlands last year. This figure represents a 3.8% increase compared to the previous year.

NetherlandsSophie HermansBelgium
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