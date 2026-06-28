TWSC TC301 USB-C Flash Drive for Cars Unveiled

TWSC, a company specializing in data storage technologies, has officially announced the new TC301 model designed for car owners and video monitoring systems. This compact device is specifically adapted for the complex conditions in modern vehicles and is distinguished by high durability indicators. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the TC301 model is manufactured in a full metal body and has a unique T-shaped construction. This design not only ensures the compactness of the device but also saves space in the USB ports of the car interior and provides protection against external mechanical impacts. The dimensions of the device are only 26.1 x 16.1 x 16 mm.

Extreme Temperature and High Speed

The main advantage of the new flash drive is its resistance to extreme climatic conditions. The TC301 operates without problems in temperatures from -25 to +85 degrees in working mode. In storage mode, it can withstand cold as low as -45 degrees. This feature is very important for gadgets left inside cars in regions with severe winters or extremely hot summers, including the climatic conditions of Uzbekistan.

Technically, the device is equipped with original TLC NAND flash memory with a capacity of 128 GB. Sequential read speeds reach up to 320 MB/s, and write speeds reach up to 255 MB/s. Such speed indicators allow for recording and copying high-resolution (4K) videos without delays.

Continuous 24/7 Operation

Unlike ordinary consumer flash drives, the TWSC TC301 model is adapted for continuous 24/7 operation. It supports the cyclic recording (overwriting data) function necessary for dashcams and security cameras. This extends the service life of the device and reduces the risk of losing important footage.

The main technical specifications of the device are as follows:

Body material: High-quality metal;

Interface: Modern USB-C;

Memory type: 128 GB TLC NAND;

Operating temperature range: -25 °C to +85 °C;

Storage temperature: -45 °C to +85 °C.

Currently, many modern electric vehicles and cars with multimedia systems are being equipped with USB-C ports. This solution from TWSC is expected to be an ideal accessory for smart cars like Tesla. The combination of compact size and high durability makes it an attractive product for the automotive market.

According to experts, specialized devices like the TC301 last longer than ordinary flash drives because they have special protective layers against constant vibration and temperature changes. So far, no specific information regarding the retail price and the global market release date of the device has been disclosed.