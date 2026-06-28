WC-2026: Uzbekistan drops 10 places in FIFA rankings

After concluding its first-ever appearance at the World Cup, the Uzbekistan national football team experienced a significant decline in FIFA's online ranking system. Following three defeats in Group K, our representatives dropped 10 places at once.

FIFA ranking losses and figures

According to the group stage results, Fabio Cannavaro's pupils fell in the world rankings from 50th to 60th place. down.

Having missed opportunities in all three matches, the Uzbek footballers lost a total of 49.20 ranking points . Currently, the national team has 1409.73 points available.

Analysis of World Cup results

At the World Cup, the Uzbekistan national team competed against strong opponents in Group K and recorded the following results:

Colombia — Uzbekistan 3:1

Portugal — Uzbekistan 5:0

DR Congo — Uzbekistan 3:1

As a result, the national team finished its first-ever World Cup without gaining a single point, with a goal difference of 2:11 conclusion.

Historical achievements and unforgettable moments

Although the results were not joyful, WC-2026 was marked by several historical events for Uzbek football:

First in Central Asia: The Uzbekistan national team entered history as the first team from Central Asia to participate in the final stage of the World Cup.

Historic first goal: Operating between defense and attack, Abbosbek Fayzullayev scored against Colombia, becoming the author of the first-ever World Cup goalin the country's history.

Sardor's goal: The team captain and leader Eldor Shomurodov also scored a goal in the match against DR Congo.

Large financial reward for the UFA

Despite the defeats, qualifying for the final stage of the tournament brought a great financial gain. The Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) is guaranteed a financial reward from FIFA for participating in the WC-2026 final stage in the amount of 12.5 million dollars . These funds are expected to serve the development of Uzbek football and the laying of a new foundation in the future.

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