Roberto Martinez Criticizes Comparisons Between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez has put an end to the debates surrounding his captain Cristiano Ronaldo following the group stage matches of the Nations League. The specialist considers it inappropriate to compare the 41-year-old forward with other stars. According to Goal.com, the coach emphasized that Ronaldo's physical condition and role on the pitch are completely unique. Goal.com reports .

Having played all 270 minutes of the group stage, Cristiano Ronaldo was not benched even when his team's playoff qualification was decided. This situation caused objections from many experts and fans. The reason is that while the Argentina national team preferred to rest Lionel Messi and Norway rested Erling Haaland, Portugal continues to play its honorary forward in full.

Comparisons are a childish approach

At the press conference, Martinez responded sharply to journalists' questions about why Ronaldo is not being rotated. In his opinion, every player's organism and playing style requires an individual approach. "We do not compare our players with representatives of other teams. That would be a childish approach," the Spanish specialist noted.

The coach explained that for an experienced player like Cristiano Ronaldo, mental preparation and discipline are more important than physical fatigue. He knows how to be in the right place at the right time and performs the primary task of creating space in the team's attacking line. According to Martinez, Ronaldo playing 90 minutes does not create a problem for the team.

The Portugal coaching staff analyzes each player's condition based on specific data and metrics. In the draw against Colombia (0:0), although the coach substituted players like Joao Neves, Ruben Neves, Diogo Dalot, and Joao Cancelo, he kept Ronaldo on the pitch. This implies that the forward's recovery process differs from others.

Currently, 21 players have made appearances in the Portugal national team. This indicates that a rotation system exists within the team. However, the captain's position remains untouchable. Although he failed to score in the last match, Martinez stated that he is fully satisfied with his physical and mental state.

Whether Ronaldo is ready for such a workload ahead of the next stage matches remains a big question. But Roberto Martinez is firm in his decision: Cristiano Ronaldo is not just a player, he is the team's leader on the pitch, and special rules apply to him. Time will tell how this risk pays off in the playoff stage.