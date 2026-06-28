WC-2026: Three Heroes Who Defeated Uzbekistan Against DR Congo

The Uzbekistan national team's first World Cup campaign ended in failure. In the final round, although our representatives started the match against DR Congo with a goal, they ultimately lost 1-3. The Africans secured their play-off spot with a determined victory.

The 'Euro-Football' publication released a rating of the best players who ensured the Congolese victory, with scores on a 10-point scale.

Yoan Vissa — 9.0 (Man of the Match)

The Newcastle forward became the most standout player on the pitch. Not only did he win and convert a penalty to create a turning point, but he also scored a brace in the 90th minute, crushing Uzbekistan's final hopes. His high speed throughout the match was specifically praised.

Noah Sadiki — 8.0

Sadiki operated on the pitch much like Barcelona midfielder Pedri. He set the trend for the attacks and controlled the tempo of the game.

He made 14 accurate passes into the final third of the opponent's half (the best result in the match).

He initiated two goal-scoring attacks.

He won 8 out of 11 duels and executed 3 set-piece situations.

Fiston Mayele — 8.0

Coming off the bench for Cédric Bakambu, Mayele became the real turning point of the game. He scored the winning goal for DR Congo. In just 40 minutes, he touched the ball 7 times in the opponent's penalty area, recording the best statistic in the match.