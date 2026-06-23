Retirement Age for Women to be Raised Again: New Regulations

·67·World
Retirement Age for Women to be Raised Again: New Regulations

Starting July 1 of this year, the retirement age for women in Azerbaijan will be increased by another six months, reaching 65 years. Thus, the retirement age for men and women in the country will be equalized.

According to the country's law "On Labor Pensions," the retirement age for women is being increased gradually by six months every year from July 1, 2017, to July 1, 2027. For men, this process was completed on July 1, 2021, with the retirement age set at 65.

According to the legislation, the right to receive an age-related labor pension is granted to citizens who have reached the retirement age and have accumulated sufficient pension capital in their personal insurance account. If the pension capital is insufficient, at least 25 years of insurance experience is required.

Citizens who are not eligible for a labor pension are granted an age-related social allowance. Since January 1, 2023, its amount is 220 manats, while the minimum labor pension is 320 manats. Additionally, the age pension is granted for life.

For reference, the previous increase in the retirement age for women took effect on July 1, 2025, when it was set at 64 years and 6 months.

For comparison, according to current legislation in Uzbekistan, the general retirement age for women is set at 55 years.

AzerbaijanUzbekistan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Trump Gathers Defense Giants Due to Declining Weapon ReservesTrump Gathers Defense Giants Due to Declining Weapon ReservesToday, 15:21Robot Police Officer Fired After Failing to Issue a Single FineRobot Police Officer Fired After Failing to Issue a Single FineToday, 15:02Woman tricked by scammers sets fire to her own home in RussiaWoman tricked by scammers sets fire to her own home in RussiaToday, 14:541,200-Year-Old Legendary Tree in Britain Perishes1,200-Year-Old Legendary Tree in Britain PerishesToday, 14:48How did a Picasso painting end up in a drug dealer's house?How did a Picasso painting end up in a drug dealer's house?Today, 14:44Record Heatwave in France Claims 18 LivesRecord Heatwave in France Claims 18 LivesToday, 14:35
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced