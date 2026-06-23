Retirement Age for Women to be Raised Again: New Regulations

Starting July 1 of this year, the retirement age for women in Azerbaijan will be increased by another six months, reaching 65 years. Thus, the retirement age for men and women in the country will be equalized.

According to the country's law "On Labor Pensions," the retirement age for women is being increased gradually by six months every year from July 1, 2017, to July 1, 2027. For men, this process was completed on July 1, 2021, with the retirement age set at 65.

According to the legislation, the right to receive an age-related labor pension is granted to citizens who have reached the retirement age and have accumulated sufficient pension capital in their personal insurance account. If the pension capital is insufficient, at least 25 years of insurance experience is required.

Citizens who are not eligible for a labor pension are granted an age-related social allowance. Since January 1, 2023, its amount is 220 manats, while the minimum labor pension is 320 manats. Additionally, the age pension is granted for life.

For reference, the previous increase in the retirement age for women took effect on July 1, 2025, when it was set at 64 years and 6 months.

For comparison, according to current legislation in Uzbekistan, the general retirement age for women is set at 55 years.