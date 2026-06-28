Ugreen Launches Nexode Pro 160W Smart Charger in European Market

Ugreen, one of the leading accessory manufacturers in the modern gadget market, has officially started sales of its next-generation charging device — the Nexode Pro 160W — in Europe. This device attracts technology enthusiasts not only with its high power but also with its unique design and ability to "communicate" with the user. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to ixbt.com, the new product is currently priced around 90 euros on Amazon marketplaces in the UK and Germany. It is worth noting that as part of Prime Day discounts, buyers can acquire this device much cheaper — for approximately 66 euros. This is a much more affordable offer compared to its main competitor, the Anker Prime 160W (priced at 130 euros).

Technical Specifications and Port Variety

The Nexode Pro 160W model is capable of charging five devices simultaneously. For this, it features four USB-C and one USB-A port. This is particularly convenient for users who need to charge a laptop, tablet, smartphone, and other small gadgets at the same time.

The device's main advantage is its support for the Power Delivery 3.1 standard. Two USB-C ports can provide up to 140W individually, which is sufficient for charging powerful laptops like the MacBook Pro at maximum speed. The total combined power is 160W.

Smart Energy Distribution and Color Display

Ugreen engineers have implemented a smart energy distribution system in the device. If you connect five gadgets simultaneously, the system automatically distributes the power. For example, even when five devices are connected, the main USB-C port maintains 65W, ensuring the laptop continues to operate without interruption.

The most interesting feature of the new model is the small color display built into its body. Through this screen, the user can monitor the following information:

The current amount of power being transmitted through each port;

The device's heating temperature;

Other technical service-related data.

Furthermore, the device has its own "personality": users can display various emojis on the screen according to their preference. This function turns the charger from a simple technical tool into an interesting desktop accessory.

Given that Ugreen brand products are widely available in the Uzbekistan market, we may soon see this Nexode Pro 160W model on the shelves of local retailers. Such universal chargers are ideal for those who want to organize their desktop by getting rid of numerous cables and adapters.