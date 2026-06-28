First Police Department Established in Elon Musk's Starbase City

The Starbase spaceport city, built by SpaceX in southern Texas, USA, now has its own law enforcement system. For the first time, a police chief has been appointed in this technological zone. This step is considered an important milestone not only for conducting space flights but also for forming a full-scale city infrastructure. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the city commission's decision, Police Lieutenant Glenn Bennett from Belton, Texas, was found suitable for this responsible position. City Administrator Cayetana Polanco noted that the process was not easy and expressed satisfaction that a candidate was found who is ready for new challenges and capable of ensuring the security of the developing region.

Experienced military officer and professional detective

Glenn Bennett's resume shows that his appointment to this position was no accident. He served in the US Army from 2006 to 2021 and participated in military operations in Afghanistan. Since 2015, he has worked in the police system, leading special operations and criminal investigation units. He is also a certified CrossFit coach and a participant in the World Police and Fire Games.

Competition for the position of Starbase police chief was extremely high. According to Ixbt.com, more than 50 candidates applied, including experienced leaders from various Texas cities and even specialists from Ohio. Some candidates proposed non-standard patrolling methods, but the commission prioritized Bennett's classic experience and military discipline.

The new face of the technological center

Starbase is not just a rocket launch site, but the center of Elon Musk's plans to conquer Mars. Thousands of engineers, workers, and their families live here. Therefore, ensuring public safety in the area is of strategic importance for SpaceX. The establishment of a police department strengthens the legal status of the territory.

From a regional perspective, the development of cities founded by private corporations like Starbase is creating new precedents in US law. Now, Glenn Bennett will have to not only maintain order but also adapt to the unique needs of a community forming around the world's most advanced technology company.

As a reminder, plans to establish a police station in the Starbase area were announced in February of this year. Currently, SpaceX continues testing its Starship rockets, and the city infrastructure is expanding as rapidly as the rocket technology itself.