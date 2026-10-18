Uzbek Boxing Dominance: All our boxers win on the 2nd day of the World Championship

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Uzbek Boxing Dominance: All our boxers win on the 2nd day of the World Championship

The second day of bouts at the Youth Boxing World Championship, which kicked off in Budva, Montenegro, turned into a true benefit for the Uzbekistan national team.

All five of our master gloved fighters who stepped into the ring during the day defeated their opponents, securing tickets to the next stage of the competition and recording a 100 percent winning result.

Willpower and absolute control over opponents by Melikuziyeva

The most intense and nerve-wracking bout of the second day came in the women's events:

  • Shodiyona Melikuziyeva's tough victory: Representing our country in the -54 kg weight category, Shodiyona fought a grueling bout against India's Joyshri Chirom and secured an important comeback victory with a score of 3:2;

  • Clear dominance with a 5:0 score: Zulfiqor Adhamjonov (-70 kg) against Georgia's Akaki Basaria, and Asadbek Sultanboyev (-90 kg) against Panama's representative Norman Simmons, completely routed their opponents by a unanimous 5:0 decision;

  • Confident march: Also, Aselya Tulegenova (-65 kg) defeated her Venezuelan opponent 4:1, and Jahongir Zayniddinov (-65 kg) overcame his Belarusian opponent 3:1.

Check out all the results:

  • -54 kg: Shodiyona Melikuziyeva — Joyshri Chirom (India) — 3:2

  • -70 kg: Zulfiqor Adhamjonov — Akaki Basaria (Georgia) — 5:0

  • -90 kg: Asadbek Sultanboyev — Norman Simmons (Panama) — 5:0

  • -65 kg: Aselya Tulegenova — Benniyelis Perez (Venezuela) — 4:1

  • -65 kg: Jahongir Zayniddinov — Bogdan Shashlikou (Belarus) — 3:1

The Uzbekistan youth national team is marching confidently toward medals at the global competition in Budva, maintaining the traditional spirit of leadership of the Uzbek boxing school.

Shodiyona MelikuziyevaZulfiqor AdhamjonovAsadbek Sultanboyevboxing championship in Budva
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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