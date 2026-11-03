What did Cristiano Ronaldo, who did not come to Tashkent, say about Al-Nassr's big win?

Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr's leader Cristiano Ronaldo did not remain indifferent to the 6:2 victory over Pakhtakor in Tashkent within the framework of the AFC Champions League Elite. The famous Portuguese goalscorer reacted on his multi-million follower social media page after the match in Tashkent.

Ronaldo posted the official banner showing the final score of the match (6:2) on his personal Instagram page, captioned it with three fire emojis, and applauded his teammates' brilliant performance.

The buzz in Tashkent: Why didn't Ronaldo play against Pakhtakor?

Cristiano's potential visit to the capital of Uzbekistan had caused unprecedented interest and great excitement among the local football community, fans, and media. However, he was not included in the squad:

Ange Postecoglou's explanation: The Al-Nassr head coach explained the Portuguese star's absence from the lineup as planned rotation and rest;

Recovery and tight schedule: The coach emphasized that the 41-year-old striker needed to recover his physical strength after consecutive difficult matches in the Saudi Arabian championship and long flights;

Rest after a hat-trick: Just before the match in Tashkent, Ronaldo had recorded another hat-trick in a domestic league match, having taken on a high physical load.

6 goals against Pakhtakor: Details of the match in Tashkent

The AFC Champions League Elite match held in Tashkent on the evening of November 2 took place under the complete dominance of the visitors:

Masterclass: Even without their main star, the Saudis demonstrated a perfect level of efficiency in attack, scoring 6 goals against the Uzbekistan champion (6:2);

Dominance in the tournament: This victory once again proved that the Riyadh club is a contender for the continental championship.

Although fans in Tashkent could not see Ronaldo on the pitch, the performance shown by the football legend's team and his post-match reaction became the center of attention for the international sports press.