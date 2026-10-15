What is the roster of the Uzbekistan youth boxing team for the World Championship?

From October 15 to 27 of this year, the prestigious Youth World Boxing Championship will take place in the beautiful city of Budva, Montenegro. In this global tournament, which gathers the world's best young masters of leather gloves, the Uzbekistan youth national team will also participate with a full and strong squad.

Representatives of the Uzbek boxing school will step into the ring for the main prizes and medals of the world championship. The coaching staff of the national team has selected the finest boys and girls for this responsible competition.

Boys National Team (in 10 weight categories)

The guys who will defend the honor of our country in the competition and their weight categories:

-50 kg: Amirjon Suponov

-55 kg: Elyor Rustamov

-60 kg: Muhammadrizo Ukimov

-65 kg: Jahongir Zayniddinov

-70 kg: Zulfiqor Adhamjonov

-75 kg: Suhrob Rahmatullayev

-80 kg: Abrorbek Sharipov

-85 kg: Sardorbek Bahromxo‘jayev

-90 kg: Asadbek Sultanboyev

+90 kg: Islam Salixov

Coaching staff: The coaching group led by experienced Cuban specialist Julio Li Echavarria — Sirojiddin Naimov, Baxtiyor To‘raboyev, and Ikromjon Xodjayev — will lead the fights of our young masters of leather gloves.

Girls National Team (in 8 weight categories)

In women's boxing, the honor of our country will be defended by the following talented athletes:

-48 kg: Muxtasar Aliyeva

-51 kg: Nazokat Mardonova

-54 kg: Shodiyona Meliqo‘ziyeva

-57 kg: Robiya Ravshanova

-60 kg: Sevara Mamatova

-65 kg: Aselya Tulegenova

-70 kg: Maftuna Yangiyeva

-75 kg: Samira Turg‘unova

Girls national team coaches: Temur Axbayev, Eldor Holmatov, Nodirjon Irgashev, and Furqatjon Mamatov.

Organizational and Medical Support

The following specialists have been appointed responsible for the full functional and organizational preparation of the national team during the competition in Budva:

Team Manager: Muxtasar Abdumalikova;

Doctor: Mahmud Yunusov.

Considered the future of Uzbek boxing, these young athletes will enter fierce battles in the rings of Montenegro to raise the flag of our Homeland high and take leading positions in the overall team standings.