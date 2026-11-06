Unexpected statement in Tashkent: Is Islam Makhachev saying goodbye to MMA?

The reigning UFC lightweight champion and one of the world's top MMA fighters, Islam Makhachev, has announced that he will soon be ending his career in mixed martial arts.

The 35-year-old Russian athlete, who visited the capital of Uzbekistan to participate in the World Sambo Championships for adults currently underway in Tashkent, revealed the reasons for this unexpected decision in an exclusive interview with Olamsport.com.

"I listen to my mother": The reason for leaving the sport

Makhachev emphasized that the main factor in his decision to leave the octagon is his family, specifically his mother's wishes:

His mother's stance: "My mother has always been against me fighting and has never approved of this sport";

Final conclusion: "Throughout my life, I have always listened to her, which means I will listen to her again very soon," the UFC belt holder said, hinting that the final stage of his career is approaching.

World Championship in Tashkent and status as a guest

Islam Makhachev is currently in the capital of Uzbekistan: