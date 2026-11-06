Unexpected statement in Tashkent: Is Islam Makhachev saying goodbye to MMA?

·2·Sport
Unexpected statement in Tashkent: Is Islam Makhachev saying goodbye to MMA?

The reigning UFC lightweight champion and one of the world's top MMA fighters, Islam Makhachev, has announced that he will soon be ending his career in mixed martial arts.

The 35-year-old Russian athlete, who visited the capital of Uzbekistan to participate in the World Sambo Championships for adults currently underway in Tashkent, revealed the reasons for this unexpected decision in an exclusive interview with Olamsport.com.

"I listen to my mother": The reason for leaving the sport

Makhachev emphasized that the main factor in his decision to leave the octagon is his family, specifically his mother's wishes:

  • His mother's stance: "My mother has always been against me fighting and has never approved of this sport";

  • Final conclusion: "Throughout my life, I have always listened to her, which means I will listen to her again very soon," the UFC belt holder said, hinting that the final stage of his career is approaching.

World Championship in Tashkent and status as a guest

Islam Makhachev is currently in the capital of Uzbekistan:

  • Sambo World Championship: The famous athlete is participating as an honorary guest in the official events of the World Sambo Championships for adults;

  • In the spotlight of Tashkent fans: The Dagestani fighter's visit to our capital and his statement regarding his retirement, made right here, have sparked widespread discussion among the global sports community and martial arts enthusiasts.

Islam MakhachevUFCWorld Sambo ChampionshipTashkent
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

UFC King in Tashkent: Islam Makhachev and Fedor Emelianenko Arrive in UzbekistanUFC King in Tashkent: Islam Makhachev and Fedor Emelianenko Arrive in UzbekistanYesterday 21:50World stars in Tashkent: The 50th World Sambo Championships begin tomorrowWorld stars in Tashkent: The 50th World Sambo Championships begin tomorrowToday 09:53“Islam is not invincible!”: Brazilian knockout artist Carlos Prates openly challenges Makhachev“Islam is not invincible!”: Brazilian knockout artist Carlos Prates openly challenges Makhachev30 September 19:57Makhachev: "He will be the champion after I leave!" — Who will be the new king of the 77 kg division?Makhachev: "He will be the champion after I leave!" — Who will be the new king of the 77 kg division?14 September 07:07Why Islam Makhachev Cannot Win a Third UFC TitleWhy Islam Makhachev Cannot Win a Third UFC Title10 September 07:59Video of Islam Makhachev Sewing His Clothes Leaves Fans Astonished (Video)Video of Islam Makhachev Sewing His Clothes Leaves Fans Astonished (Video)6 August 06:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected defeat: Diyora Keldiyorova leaves the Grand Slam tournament
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
Unexpected rebellion at "City": Rico Lewis decides to leave the team because of Husanov
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach