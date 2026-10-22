Lillestrom vs Real Sociedad: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

45+1 Mohammed Al-Emara blows the whistle to signal the end of the first half.

45 Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) shows great skill, carries the ball to the edge of the penalty area and takes a weak shot, the ball goes over the crossbar. It goes out of play and the Lillestrøm goalkeeper will restart.

43 Mohammad Al-Emara blows the whistle, and Daniel Bassi (Lilleström) is penalized for an offensive foul. Good decision by the referee.

43 Felix Va (Lillestrøm) received a good pass outside the penalty area and shot from a promising position, but the ball was blocked by a defender.

41 Real Sociedad are controlling the midfield brilliantly with great control and precise passes. 44:56 is the current possession ratio.

40 The linesman raises his flag. Yaw Paintsil (Lillestrøm) is caught offside.

38 What a huge chance! Thomas Olsen (Lillestrøm) received a brilliant cross inside the penalty area and fired well wide of the left post. The ball went out of play, and the Real Sociedad goalkeeper will restart with a goal kick.

36 Thomas Lehne Olsen (Lillestrøm) brings down an opponent and Mohammad Al-Emara blows the whistle. Real Sociedad win a free-kick, though they are unlikely to shoot directly at goal from here.

35 The most active player in today's match is undoubtedly Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad). He is trying to get on the ball as much as possible, and his passion for the game is clearly visible. He continues to link up with one-touch passes and is waiting for the right moment to play a killer pass. What a fantastic player!

33 Goal - 0:3! Mikel Oyarzabal sets up Luka Sučić (Real Sociedad) inside the box with a great chance, and he fires it precisely into the top right corner, leaving Pontus Dahlberg helpless.

30 Mamadou Sarr (Real Sociedad) receives a yellow card for a rough foul and must now be very careful for the rest of the match.

30 Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) bursts into the box and goes down after a challenge, but the referee waves play on, no penalty!

30 Carlos Soler (Real Sociedad) takes the corner kick, but fails to find any of his teammates. One of the defenders reacts quickly and clears the ball away.

29 Luka Sučić (Real Sociedad) received a great pass and fired a dangerous shot from outside the box, but it was blocked by a defender. The ball went out of play, and Real Sociedad will take a corner.

27 Goal - 0:2! Mikel Oyarzabal passes to Sergio Gómez inside the box, and he slots it past Pontus Dahlberg.

25 Goal! Sergio Gómez (Real Sociedad) brilliantly controlled Mikel Oyarzabal's powerful cross inside the box. He beat his marker and fired a thunderous shot into the bottom right corner. 0:1.

23 Now we can take a look at the statistics, in particular, total shots – 3:0. Shots on target so far are 0:0.

21 Yaw Paintsel (Lillestrøm) beat his opponent, but couldn't keep the ball in play.

20 Yaw Paintsil (Lillestrom) reached a great cross into the box, but his powerful shot went just wide of the right post. The ball went out of play and Real Sociedad will restart with a goal kick.

19 Gonçalo Guedes (Real Sociedad) is caught offside, and the linesman raises his flag.

18 Sergio Gómez (Real Sociedad) failed to find his teammates inside the box, his cross was blocked. The referee and assistant referee awarded a throw-in to Real Sociedad.

17 Felix Va (Lillestrøm) made a solo run forward, but an opposing defender stopped him, preventing a dangerous situation.

13 Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) pulled his opponent's shirt and escaped punishment only thanks to the referee's generosity. Lillestrøm win a free kick.

12 Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) plays a forward pass, but it's overhit. The ball is out of play. Real Sociedad will take a throw-in.

10 Real Sociedad are showing great team play, trying to break through the opponent's defense with short one-touch passes and strike quickly on the counterattack.

7 Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) tries to press forward, but an opponent clears the ball.

7 Real Sociedad players are keeping possession and playing short passes to each other. They are waiting for gaps to open up in the opponent's defense.

5 Lillestrøm delivered the corner into the middle, but the cross was too strong and went out of bounds.

5 Gustav Nyheim (Lillestrøm) receives the cross and shoots from outside the box, but a defender blocks it. The ball goes out of play. Lillestrøm will take a corner kick.

3 Thomas Olsen (Lillestrom) receives the pass and gets into a shooting position from outside the box, but his effort is blocked.

1 The first half of this match is about to begin.

00:01 Lillestrøm gets the match underway.

00:00 Today's match will be officiated by Mohammed Al-Emara.

00:00 You can check out the starting lineups of both teams in the match details.