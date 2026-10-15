Royale Union SG vs Real Sociedad: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Royale Union SG vs Real Sociedad. Kick-off: 15 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Royale Union SG starting lineup: 12. Koffi H., 9. Biondic M., 4. Chibani N., 11. Guilherme Smith, 55. Havenaar N., 38. Mofokeng R., 28. Olaru D., 27. Patris L., 29. Sylla M., 6. Van De Perre K. (captain), 23. Zeneli B.
Royale Union SG substitutes: 20. Aquino D., 1. Chambaere V., 21. De Roeve D., 39. Hamoutahar Y., 18. Kavlashvili G., 32. Keita S., 43. Tshilanda D.
Royale Union SG head coach: Hubert D.
Real Sociedad starting lineup: 13. Marrero U., 17. Gomez S., 4. Gorrotxategi J., 11. Guedes G., 21. Herrera Y., 6. Martin J., 12. Ochieng J., 10. Oyarzabal M. (captain), 19. Sarr M., 24. Sucic L., 5. Zubeldia I.
Real Sociedad substitutes: 7. Barrenetxea A., 22. Fort H., 14. Kubo T., 29. Marchal A., 15. Marin P., 3. Munoz A., 9. Oskarsson O., 16. Pacheco J., 1. Remiro A., 18. Soler C., 8. Turrientes B., 23. Zakharyan A.
Real Sociedad head coach: Matarazzo P.
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