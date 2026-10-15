Sparta Prague vs Lillestrom: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Sparta Prague vs Lillestrom. Kick-off: 15 October, 21:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Sparta Prague starting lineup: 44. Surovcik J., 14. Brunes J., 6. Guddal T., 18. Irving A., 31. Jurasek M., 20. Mannsverk S., 19. Sevinsky A. (captain), 27. Singhateh E., 38. Sochurek H., 2. Suchomel M., 15. Vitalyos V.
Sparta Prague substitutes: 7. Alcocer J., 5. Eneme S., 21. Grimaldo J., 47. Hegyi K., 25. Hoever K., 3. Kaderabek P., 28. Macek R., 4. Martinec J., 17. Mercado J., 29. Vojta M., 26. Vydra P., 30. Zeleny J.
Sparta Prague head coach: Priske B.
Lillestrom starting lineup: 12. Dahlberg P., 22. Bassi D., 20. Felix Va, 28. Gabrielsen R. (captain), 8. Gulbrandsen F., 29. Ibrahimaj Y., 47. Kristiansen S., 14. Nyheim G., 21. Ottosson F., 26. Paintsil Y., 2. Ranger L.
Lillestrom substitutes: 7. Alperud L., 11. Elkaer F., 5. Foss S., 1. Hagerup S., 17. Kitolano E., 18. Krygard K., 16. Melland H., 15. Nordh G., 10. Olsen T., 3. Ottesen S.
Lillestrom head coach: Odegaard H.
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