Lillestrom vs Plzen: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Europa League: Lillestrom vs Plzen. Kick-off: 5 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Lillestrom starting lineup: 12. Dahlberg P., 20. Felix Va, 28. Gabrielsen R. (captain), 8. Gulbrandsen F., 29. Ibrahimaj Y., 17. Kitolano E., 47. Kristiansen S., 14. Nyheim G., 21. Ottosson F., 26. Paintsil Y., 2. Ranger L.
Lillestrom substitutes: 25. Akanji S., 7. Alperud L., 50. Babic L., 11. Elkaer F., 5. Foss S., 1. Hagerup S., 19. Jebara C., 18. Krygard K., 16. Melland H., 15. Nordh G., 10. Olsen T., 3. Ottesen S.
Lillestrom head coach: Odegaard H.
Plzen starting lineup: 44. Wiegele F., 80. Adu P., 6. Cerv L., 14. Doski M., 40. Dweh S., 29. Gabriel A., 17. Hrosovsky P. (captain), 99. Memic A., 2. Paliscak T., 98. Prebsl F., 12. Sojka A.
Plzen substitutes: 23. Faal B., 25. Kabongo C., 18. Ladra T., 7. Lawal S., 36. Pirgic S., 19. Souare C., 5. Spacil K., 1. Tapaj D., 10. Toure M., 3. Vavro D., 9. Visinsky D., 11. Vydra M.
Plzen head coach: Kovac R.
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