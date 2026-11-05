Lillestrom vs Plzen: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Lillestrom vs Plzen: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Europa League: Lillestrom vs Plzen. Kick-off: 5 November, 22:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Lillestrom starting lineup: 12. Dahlberg P., 20. Felix Va, 28. Gabrielsen R. (captain), 8. Gulbrandsen F., 29. Ibrahimaj Y., 17. Kitolano E., 47. Kristiansen S., 14. Nyheim G., 21. Ottosson F., 26. Paintsil Y., 2. Ranger L.

Lillestrom substitutes: 25. Akanji S., 7. Alperud L., 50. Babic L., 11. Elkaer F., 5. Foss S., 1. Hagerup S., 19. Jebara C., 18. Krygard K., 16. Melland H., 15. Nordh G., 10. Olsen T., 3. Ottesen S.

Lillestrom head coach: Odegaard H.

Plzen starting lineup: 44. Wiegele F., 80. Adu P., 6. Cerv L., 14. Doski M., 40. Dweh S., 29. Gabriel A., 17. Hrosovsky P. (captain), 99. Memic A., 2. Paliscak T., 98. Prebsl F., 12. Sojka A.

Plzen substitutes: 23. Faal B., 25. Kabongo C., 18. Ladra T., 7. Lawal S., 36. Pirgic S., 19. Souare C., 5. Spacil K., 1. Tapaj D., 10. Toure M., 3. Vavro D., 9. Visinsky D., 11. Vydra M.

Plzen head coach: Kovac R.

Live report0-1 LIVE
45🔁
Lars Ranger (Lillestrøm) leaves the pitch due to injury. Hans Odegaard brings on Sturla Ottesen.
44
Aleksandr Sojka (Plzen) sent a cross into the box, but it didn't reach its target, and the defenders cleared the ball to safety.
37
Fredrik Gulbrandsen (Lillestrom) committed a foul while trying to win the ball. Radoslav Gidzhenov had a clear view and blew his whistle.
36
Yaw Paintsil (Lillestrøm) fired a beautiful long-range volley towards the center of the goal, but the keeper saved it and the score remains unchanged.
34
Aleksandr Sojka (Plzen) had a chance to shoot from distance. His low shot went straight to the center of the goal, but Pontus Dahlberg stayed alert and easily saved it.
34
Patrik Hrošovský (Plzeň) takes the corner and crosses into the box, but a defender clears the danger.
32🟨
Sampson Dweh (Plzen) could expect nothing less than a yellow card for that rough challenge. And it is indeed a yellow card. Radoslav Gidzhenov didn't hesitate to pull it out of his pocket.
31
Patrik Hrošovský (Plzeň) came close to scoring with a shot from inside the box, but it went just wide of the left post.
31
Prince Adu (Plzen) headed from close range towards the right post, but Pontus Dahlberg made a brilliant save to deny him.
30
Plzen takes the corner kick.
30
Thanks to a great block by the defender, Plzeň's corner kick came to nothing.
30
Alexandr Sojka (Plzen) controlled a clever long ball and found space in the box, but the defenders stayed alert to clear the danger. The ball went out of play. Plzen will take a corner kick.
27
Eric Kitolano (Lillestrøm) was caught offside and the linesman raised his flag.
26
Lukáš Červ (Plzeň) fired a good shot towards the center of the goal, but it went straight into the goalkeeper's hands.
24🟨
Radoslav Gidzhenov showed a yellow card to Lars Rangerg (Lillestrom); the player was not surprised, as it was a very rough and late tackle.
21
Adam Gabriel (Plzen) latched onto a rebound inside the box and fired towards the center, but his low shot was saved by the alert Pontus Dahlberg. What a save!
21
Lukas Cerv (Plzen) fired a shot from outside the box towards the right corner, but Pontus Dahlberg made a brilliant save. A beautiful game from both sides!
18
Patrik Hrošovský (Plzeň) took a shot, but it was skillfully blocked by a defender.
17
Merchas Doski (Plzen) played a forward pass, but one of the defenders blocked the ball.
13
Adam Gabriel (Plzen) had a golden opportunity. He fired a powerful shot towards the center of the goal from close range, but Pontus Dahlberg stayed alert and made a brilliant save!
100-1
The ball is in the net! Prince Adu (Plzen) strikes perfectly. Patrik Hrosovsky provided a brilliant assist to Prince Adu (Plzen), who beat the keeper to the ball and slotted it into the bottom left corner from close range. The score is now 0:1.
9
Adam Gabriel (Plzen) made a timely run into the box and headed the ball beautifully from a corner, but it went just wide of the right post.
8
The ball went out of play. Plzen has a chance to score from a corner kick.
8
Adam Gabriel (Plzen) failed to find his teammates in the box, his cross was blocked.
7
Eric Kitolano (Lillestrom) is feeling fine and is ready to continue the game.
6
Eric Kitolano (Lillestrøm) is forced to leave the pitch for medical treatment, and his team will play with ten men for a few minutes.
3
Florian Wiegele easily saved a weak shot from outside the box by Gustav Nyheim (Lillestrom).
1
The referee blew the whistle and the match started.
22:46
The players are on the pitch and Plzeň kicks off.
22:45
The match is delayed due to a minute of silence.
22:45
The referee for today's match will be Radoslav Gidzhenov.
22:45
The starting lineups for both teams are out, you can check them out now.
22:45
Welcome to the live text commentary of today's match. You can follow all the key events on the pitch here. Enjoy the game.
LillestromPlzenEuropa League
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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