A horrific evening in the Europa League: Big wins for Bournemouth and Real Sociedad

The 3rd round of the Europa League general stage continued with intense clashes full of unexpected results. The continent's second most prestigious competition was particularly highlighted by the activity of English clubs, the downfall of an Italian giant, and major away victories.

In England, Bournemouth showed no mercy to Italy's famous AC Milan with a 3:0 scoreline, while in Norway, Real Sociedad scored 6 unanswered goals against their opponent's net. In Istanbul, Besiktas and Crystal Palace played out an action-packed draw with 4 goals scored.

AC Milan's scandalous defeat in England and a red card

The most sensational event of the round was recorded on English soil. Visiting Bournemouth, the "Rossoneri" found themselves in a difficult situation:

Two penalties and a sending off: Just in the 7th minute of the match, Justin Kluivert successfully converted a penalty to put the hosts ahead. In the 28th minute, Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan received a red card and left the pitch. 4 minutes later, in the 32nd minute, Marcus Tavernier successfully converted another penalty;

Large scoreline: In the 84th minute, substitute Yacine Adli scored the 3rd goal against his former team, setting the final score — 3:0.

Standings: Having gathered 9 points after 3 matches, Bournemouth rose to the 3rd place in the standings, while Milan unexpectedly plummeted to the 24th place with 3 points.

4-goal drama in Istanbul: Besiktas — Crystal Palace 2:2

In the match held in Turkey, the London representatives showed important resilience:

Goal at the end of the first half: In the 45+2nd minute, Wilfred Ndidi put Besiktas ahead;

The English response: At the start of the second half, Crystal Palace quickly turned the game in their favor — Yeremi Pino scored in the 51st minute and Jean-Philippe Mateta scored in the 55th minute to put the Londoners ahead;

Oytun's saving strike: In the 73rd minute, Oytun saved the hosts from defeat, bringing the final score to 2:2.

The rout in Norway: 6:0 from Real Sociedad

Spain's Real Sociedad visited Lillestrom and gave their opponents a real masterclass:

While Sergio Gomez (25, 27) and Luka Sučić (33, 72) scored braces, Orri Óskarsson (64) and Arsen Zakharyan (80) became authors of one goal each — 0:6.

Remaining matches of the round: