Fiery clash at UFC 333: Loaner Cavanagh talks about his fight against the Uzbek knockout artist

·17·Sport
Fiery clash at UFC 333: Loaner Cavanagh talks about his fight against the Uzbek knockout artist

Uzbekistan athlete Ramazon Temirov, who has been gaining fans' attention with brilliant victories in UFC tournaments—considered the most prestigious mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion—faces his next important test.

Our compatriot will step into the octagon against renowned English fighter Loaner Cavanagh as part of the "UFC 333" tournament to be held in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of this fight, the British athlete specifically acknowledged the skill, punching power, and dangerous aspects of the Uzbek fighter.

"13 first-round knockouts — that's a true level"

Loaner Cavanagh gave high praise to Ramazon Temirov's records and aggressive movements in the octagon:

  • Admiration for the opponent: "Ramazon Temirov's fights left a very strong impression on me. Finishing 13 fights in his career ahead of schedule in the very first round is truly staggering and amazing results;

  • Guarantee of a show: I think this bout will indeed take place at a high level. We will provide fans with a genuinely interesting and intense fight that is worth watching," — said the English fighter.

Cavanagh identified Temirov's strengths

The British fighter emphasized Temirov's unique fighting style and noted the importance of preparation against him:

  • Punching power and distance: "He belongs to the category of knockout fighters who punch very strongly and heavily;

  • Attacking style: Ramazon always likes to move forward, get as close as possible to his opponent, and rain down sharp punches. I must be fully prepared for this," — Cavanagh concluded his response.

The clash between the two athletes, who favor quick finishes and uncompromising brawls, is expected to be one of the most spectacular and dynamic bouts on the "UFC 333" card.

Ramazon TemirovUFC 333Loaner CavanaghMMA
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Major statement ahead of UFC 333: Who will prevail in the fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili?Major statement ahead of UFC 333: Who will prevail in the fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili?Yesterday 22:56Khamzat Chimaev predicts three major championship fights...Khamzat Chimaev predicts three major championship fights...15 September 08:23Merab Dvalishvili makes a sensational statement about his arch-rival's defeatMerab Dvalishvili makes a sensational statement about his arch-rival's defeat15 September 08:10Islam Makhachev predicts the fate of Petr Yan and Evloev at UFC 333Islam Makhachev predicts the fate of Petr Yan and Evloev at UFC 33311 September 09:17Justin Gaethje reveals how he dismantled the invincible Ilia TopuriaJustin Gaethje reveals how he dismantled the invincible Ilia Topuria11 September 07:58A Fiery Night in the Octagon: Full Card and Main Event Revealed for Noche UFCA Fiery Night in the Octagon: Full Card and Main Event Revealed for Noche UFC10 September 08:06
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran