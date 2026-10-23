Fiery clash at UFC 333: Loaner Cavanagh talks about his fight against the Uzbek knockout artist

Uzbekistan athlete Ramazon Temirov, who has been gaining fans' attention with brilliant victories in UFC tournaments—considered the most prestigious mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion—faces his next important test.

Our compatriot will step into the octagon against renowned English fighter Loaner Cavanagh as part of the "UFC 333" tournament to be held in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of this fight, the British athlete specifically acknowledged the skill, punching power, and dangerous aspects of the Uzbek fighter.

"13 first-round knockouts — that's a true level"

Loaner Cavanagh gave high praise to Ramazon Temirov's records and aggressive movements in the octagon:

Admiration for the opponent: "Ramazon Temirov's fights left a very strong impression on me. Finishing 13 fights in his career ahead of schedule in the very first round is truly staggering and amazing results;

Guarantee of a show: I think this bout will indeed take place at a high level. We will provide fans with a genuinely interesting and intense fight that is worth watching," — said the English fighter.

Cavanagh identified Temirov's strengths

The British fighter emphasized Temirov's unique fighting style and noted the importance of preparation against him:

Punching power and distance: "He belongs to the category of knockout fighters who punch very strongly and heavily;

Attacking style: Ramazon always likes to move forward, get as close as possible to his opponent, and rain down sharp punches. I must be fully prepared for this," — Cavanagh concluded his response.

The clash between the two athletes, who favor quick finishes and uncompromising brawls, is expected to be one of the most spectacular and dynamic bouts on the "UFC 333" card.