UFC 333: Ramazon Temirov to Step Into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi — Full Card and Schedule

·45·Sport
UFC 333: Ramazon Temirov to Step Into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi — Full Card and Schedule

Today, October 24, the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi, is hosting the numbered UFC 333 tournament, eagerly awaited by global MMA fans and Uzbek supporters alike.

The evening's program features two championship bouts, a heavyweight clash, and a critically important fight involving our compatriot Ramazon Temirov.

Main Bout for Us: Ramazon Temirov Against a Top-10 Opponent

In the third most significant fight of the tournament, Uzbek martial arts master Ramazon Temirov (No. 10) will step into the octagon:

  • Opponent's Status: Our compatriot will face the dangerous British fighter Lone Kavanagh, who is ranked 6th in the flyweight division;

  • Need for a Strategic Victory: Success in this matchup will give Temirov the opportunity to break into the division's top 5 fighters and move closer to a title shot in the future.

Main Card Intrigues: Volkanovski's Defense and the Yan-Dvalishvili Trilogy

The evening's headline bouts will be at the center of attention for millions of fans:

  • Main Event: Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski of Australia will defend his championship belt against undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev (No. 1);

  • Co-Main Event: Bantamweight champion Petr Yan of Russia will step into the octagon for a trilogy fight against former champion Merab Dvalishvili (No. 1). Currently, the head-to-head score is 1:1, with Dvalishvili winning in March 2023 and Yan winning the rematch in December 2025;

  • Heavyweight Russian Derby: The division's No. 2 representative, Alexander Volkov, will test his strength against Rizvan Kuniyev, who is ranked 7th.

Tournament Time and Full Card

The competition started today, October 24, at 17:00 Tashkent time. Main card bouts will kick off at 22:00.

Main Card:

  • Featherweight (Title): Alexander Volkanovski (champion) — Movsar Evloev (No. 1)

  • Bantamweight (Title): Petr Yan (champion) — Merab Dvalishvili (No. 1)

  • Flyweight: Lone Kavanagh (No. 6) — Ramazon Temirov (No. 10)

  • Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov (No. 2) — Rizvan Kuniyev (No. 7)

  • Featherweight: Aaron Pico (No. 11) — Losene Keita

Prelim Card:

  • Azamat Murzakanov (No. 7) — Dominick Reyes (No. 8)

  • Nikita Krylov (No. 15) — Abdul-Rahman Yakhyaev

  • Abusupiyan Magomedov (No. 12) — Cameron Rowston

  • Grant Dawson — Nurullo Aliev

  • Colby Thicknesse — Asaf Chopurov

  • Abubakar Vagaev — Jacob Malkoun

  • Bolaji Oki — Daniel Santos

  • Cody Steele — Noah Guion

  • Yasmin Lucindo — Nicole Caliari

Ramazon TemirovUFC 333Alexander VolkanovskiPetr Yan
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Major statement ahead of UFC 333: Who will prevail in the fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili?Major statement ahead of UFC 333: Who will prevail in the fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili?22 October 22:56Islam Makhachev predicts the fate of Petr Yan and Evloev at UFC 333Islam Makhachev predicts the fate of Petr Yan and Evloev at UFC 33311 September 09:17Fiery clash at UFC 333: Loaner Cavanagh talks about his fight against the Uzbek knockout artistFiery clash at UFC 333: Loaner Cavanagh talks about his fight against the Uzbek knockout artistYesterday 09:37Khamzat Chimaev predicts three major championship fights...Khamzat Chimaev predicts three major championship fights...15 September 08:23Abu Dhabi Set to Shake: All UFC 333 Matchups RevealedAbu Dhabi Set to Shake: All UFC 333 Matchups Revealed16 August 10:00Michael Bisping gives a surprising prediction for the trilogy between Yan and DvalishviliMichael Bisping gives a surprising prediction for the trilogy between Yan and DvalishviliToday 17:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran