UFC 333: Ramazon Temirov to Step Into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi — Full Card and Schedule

Today, October 24, the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi, is hosting the numbered UFC 333 tournament, eagerly awaited by global MMA fans and Uzbek supporters alike.

The evening's program features two championship bouts, a heavyweight clash, and a critically important fight involving our compatriot Ramazon Temirov.

Main Bout for Us: Ramazon Temirov Against a Top-10 Opponent

In the third most significant fight of the tournament, Uzbek martial arts master Ramazon Temirov (No. 10) will step into the octagon:

Opponent's Status: Our compatriot will face the dangerous British fighter Lone Kavanagh , who is ranked 6th in the flyweight division;

Need for a Strategic Victory: Success in this matchup will give Temirov the opportunity to break into the division's top 5 fighters and move closer to a title shot in the future.

Main Card Intrigues: Volkanovski's Defense and the Yan-Dvalishvili Trilogy

The evening's headline bouts will be at the center of attention for millions of fans:

Main Event: Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski of Australia will defend his championship belt against undefeated challenger Movsar Evloev (No. 1);

Co-Main Event: Bantamweight champion Petr Yan of Russia will step into the octagon for a trilogy fight against former champion Merab Dvalishvili (No. 1). Currently, the head-to-head score is 1:1, with Dvalishvili winning in March 2023 and Yan winning the rematch in December 2025;

Heavyweight Russian Derby: The division's No. 2 representative, Alexander Volkov, will test his strength against Rizvan Kuniyev, who is ranked 7th.

Tournament Time and Full Card

The competition started today, October 24, at 17:00 Tashkent time. Main card bouts will kick off at 22:00.

Main Card:

Featherweight (Title): Alexander Volkanovski (champion) — Movsar Evloev (No. 1)

Bantamweight (Title): Petr Yan (champion) — Merab Dvalishvili (No. 1)

Flyweight: Lone Kavanagh (No. 6) — Ramazon Temirov (No. 10)

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov (No. 2) — Rizvan Kuniyev (No. 7)

Featherweight: Aaron Pico (No. 11) — Losene Keita

Prelim Card: