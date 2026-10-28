UFC 333 payouts: Volkanovski exceeds a million, how much did Ramazon Temirov earn?

Preliminary estimates regarding the payouts for athletes who participated in the UFC 333 numbered event held in Abu Dhabi have been released. Details regarding the earnings of the league's prominent stars, including talented Uzbek fighter Ramazon Temirov and his opponent Lone Kavanagh, have been disclosed.

According to the estimates, based on octagon performances and contract terms, the income of the stars varied significantly.

Top fighters: The million-dollar peak and main leaders

Among the tournament's highest earners, former and current champions lead the way:

Volkanovski is the absolute leader: Legendary Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski topped the list, earning nearly 1 million 85 thousand US dollars for his participation in the event;

Petr Yan and Dvalishvili in the top ranks: While former Russian champion Petr Yan earned 820 thousand dollars, Merab Dvalishvili rounded out the top three with 450 thousand dollars in earnings;

Kavanagh and Temirov bout finances: While the purse for Englishman Lone Kavanagh, who defeated Ramazon Temirov in the first round, was estimated at 266 thousand dollars, our compatriot Ramazon Temirov earned nearly 61 thousand US dollars for his performance in this bout.

List of estimated payouts for UFC 333 participants

The figures released by financial experts are as follows:

Alexander Volkanovski — $1 million 85 thousand

Petr Yan — $820 thousand

Merab Dvalishvili — $450 thousand

Dominick Reyes — $325 thousand

Lone Kavanagh — $266 thousand

Alexander Volkov — $257 thousand

Movsar Evloev — $159 thousand

Abdul-Rahman Yahyaev — $123 thousand

Nikita Krylov — $99 thousand

Aaron Pico — $83 thousand

Azamat Murzakanov — $74 thousand

Losene Keita — $71 thousand

Abubakar Vagaev — $62 thousand

Ramazon Temirov — $61 thousand

Rizvan Kuniev — $55 thousand

Nurullo Aliev — $48 thousand

In the UFC organization, fighter salaries are directly dependent on the athlete's experience in the league, fan interest, and victory bonuses; for Ramazon Temirov, this stage is one of the first steps toward immense financial and career opportunities in the world's most prestigious league.