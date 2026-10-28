UFC 333 payouts: Volkanovski exceeds a million, how much did Ramazon Temirov earn?
Preliminary estimates regarding the payouts for athletes who participated in the UFC 333 numbered event held in Abu Dhabi have been released. Details regarding the earnings of the league's prominent stars, including talented Uzbek fighter Ramazon Temirov and his opponent Lone Kavanagh, have been disclosed.
According to the estimates, based on octagon performances and contract terms, the income of the stars varied significantly.
Top fighters: The million-dollar peak and main leaders
Among the tournament's highest earners, former and current champions lead the way:
Volkanovski is the absolute leader: Legendary Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski topped the list, earning nearly 1 million 85 thousand US dollars for his participation in the event;
Petr Yan and Dvalishvili in the top ranks: While former Russian champion Petr Yan earned 820 thousand dollars, Merab Dvalishvili rounded out the top three with 450 thousand dollars in earnings;
Kavanagh and Temirov bout finances: While the purse for Englishman Lone Kavanagh, who defeated Ramazon Temirov in the first round, was estimated at 266 thousand dollars, our compatriot Ramazon Temirov earned nearly 61 thousand US dollars for his performance in this bout.
List of estimated payouts for UFC 333 participants
The figures released by financial experts are as follows:
Alexander Volkanovski — $1 million 85 thousand
Petr Yan — $820 thousand
Merab Dvalishvili — $450 thousand
Dominick Reyes — $325 thousand
Lone Kavanagh — $266 thousand
Alexander Volkov — $257 thousand
Movsar Evloev — $159 thousand
Abdul-Rahman Yahyaev — $123 thousand
Nikita Krylov — $99 thousand
Aaron Pico — $83 thousand
Azamat Murzakanov — $74 thousand
Losene Keita — $71 thousand
Abubakar Vagaev — $62 thousand
Ramazon Temirov — $61 thousand
Rizvan Kuniev — $55 thousand
Nurullo Aliev — $48 thousand
In the UFC organization, fighter salaries are directly dependent on the athlete's experience in the league, fan interest, and victory bonuses; for Ramazon Temirov, this stage is one of the first steps toward immense financial and career opportunities in the world's most prestigious league.
Comments 0
…