Ramazon Temirov suffers technical knockout defeat against Britain's Kavanagh

An unexpected and disappointing result was recorded for Uzbek martial arts fans at the prestigious UFC 333 tournament taking place in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Recognized as one of the brightest representatives of the flyweight division, Ramazon Temirov stepped into the octagon against dangerous British athlete Lone Kavanagh, who was ranked one spot above him.

Quick outcome in the 1st round and technical knockout

The highly anticipated showdown awaited by millions of fans started with intense momentum from the very first minutes: