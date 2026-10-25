Ramazon Temirov suffers technical knockout defeat against Britain's Kavanagh
An unexpected and disappointing result was recorded for Uzbek martial arts fans at the prestigious UFC 333 tournament taking place in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Recognized as one of the brightest representatives of the flyweight division, Ramazon Temirov stepped into the octagon against dangerous British athlete Lone Kavanagh, who was ranked one spot above him.
Quick outcome in the 1st round and technical knockout
The highly anticipated showdown awaited by millions of fans started with intense momentum from the very first minutes:
The decisive moment: Although both fighters relied on open and aggressive attacks, accurate and powerful strikes from Britain's Kavanagh turned the situation in his favor;
Early stoppage: Following successive pressure from the British fighter, the referee was forced to intervene, and the bout ended in the 1st round itself with a technical knockout (TKO) in favor of Lone Kavanagh;
Fourth defeat: This result became the fourth loss in our compatriot's professional MMA career. Temirov still holds 20 victories to his name.
Changes in the Top 10 rankings
This fight was of immense strategic importance for the future of both athletes in the UFC division and the championship race:
Pre-fight status: Ahead of stepping into the octagon, Lone Kavanagh was ranked 6th in the weight division rankings, while Ramazon Temirov was listed 7th;
Kavanagh's victory: Celebrating the 11th victory of his career, the British fighter took a bold step toward the division's top five;
Temirov's next step: Despite the heavy defeat, Ramazon's striking power and 20 career wins demonstrate that he remains one of the division's most dangerous fighters, though the athlete will now need to work seriously on his mistakes.
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