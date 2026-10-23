“Temirov is a real beast, he has terrifying power”: Dustin Poirier on the upcoming fight

One of the most famous representatives of the mixed martial arts (MMA) world, former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier shared his thoughts on the crucial showdown between our compatriot Ramazan Temirov and England's Loner Kavanagh.

The octagon legend analyzed in detail the Uzbek fighter's unique explosive power, terrifying knockout potential, and his opponent's tactical advantages.

“There is terrifying power in every punch of his”: Poirier's recognition of Temirov

Dustin Poirier highlighted the aggression and striking power of the Uzbek athlete in the octagon:

«A real beast»: «Personally, I like Kavanagh's movements, but the other guy — Ramazan Temirov is an absolute beast;

Knockout potential: There is terrifying, astonishing power hidden in every punch he throws. In terms of striking power and weight, Temirov will undoubtedly have the absolute advantage in the clash», — Poirier emphasized.

Kavanagh's counter-tactic: What kind of fight does Poirier expect?

The American star did not leave the English fighter's chances out of sight and focused on his main weapons:

Distance and defense: Loner Kavanagh is very skillfully able to dodge punches at close range;

Counter-attack and mistakes: He knows well how to quickly transition from defense to counter-attack, deliver precise retaliatory strikes, and force his opponent into making mistakes.

When will the fight take place?

Details of this confrontation, which fans are awaiting with great interest and anticipation: