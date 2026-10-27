Volkanovski announces his next target: Is it time to settle the score with Topuria?

The reigning UFC featherweight champion, legendary Australian fighter Alexander Volkanovski, has openly declared his intention to hold a rematch against former champion Ilia Topuria.

The 38-year-old champion, who once again proved his status with a brilliant victory at the "UFC 333" tournament, emphasized that he does not fear his opponent's powerful strikes and that he has every opportunity to settle the score in the octagon.

"I love competition": Volkanovski's bold call-out

In an interview with the press, Alexander Volkanovski touched upon his future plans and the fire of the struggle against Topuria:

Thirst for competition and testing: "I am a fighter who always loves strong competition, and I really want to test myself against Topuria in the octagon once again";

Acknowledging the opponent's danger: "Ilia is a very dangerous guy; he really has heavy and devastating strikes. However, I firmly believe that I have enough experience and opportunities to win in a rematch";

The necessity of a historic rematch: The athletic form of both fighters and fan interest are making this clash one of the most anticipated fights in featherweight history.

"UFC 333" triumph: Evloev was knocked out

The Australian champion is putting forward this statement following his latest confident victory:

Movsar Evloev's defeat: Alexander Volkanovski had stepped into the octagon against the undefeated Russian contender Movsar Evloev at the prestigious "UFC 333" tournament;

Early victory in the 2nd round: As early as the second round of the bout, Volkanovski knocked out his opponent with a series of powerful strikes, successfully defending his championship belt;

The Topuria factor: Now, the weight class leader is seeking to answer the only remaining question in his career — getting revenge on Topuria, who previously defeated him.

Featherweight championship status