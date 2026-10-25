Volkanovski Knocks Out Evloev, Yan Wins Trilogy (All Results of UFC 333)
The UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, hosted the major numbered mixed martial arts event anticipated by combat sports fans with great interest — the UFC 333 tournament.
Featuring two title defenses and an important matchup involving Uzbek fighter Ramazon Temirov, the fight night was rich in surprising knockouts and uncompromising battles.
Main Card: Champions Retain Their Titles
The decisive bouts of the tournament saw powerful knockouts and historic rematches:
Volkanovski Stops Evloev: In the main event of the evening, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his title by defeating number-one contender Movsar Evloev via technical knockout in the 2nd round;
Trilogy Between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili: In the bantamweight division, reigning champion Petr Yan defeated former title holder Merab Dvalishvili by a unanimous decision of the judges after 5 rounds of uncompromising combat. Thus, the score in the fighters' trilogy became 2:1;
Unexpected Defeat for Temirov: Uzbek athlete Ramazon Temirov stepped into the octagon against English fighter Lone Kavana, but the bout ended in the 1st round with a technical knockout by Kavana.
Full Results of UFC 333
Main Card:
Featherweight (Title Bout): Alexander Volkanovski defeated Movsar Evloev by technical knockout (TKO) in the 2nd round;
Bantamweight (Title Bout): Petr Yan defeated Merab Dvalishvili by a unanimous decision of the judges;
Flyweight: Lone Kavana won against Ramazon Temirov via technical knockout (TKO) in the 1st round;
Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov defeated Rizvan Kuniev by a unanimous decision of the judges;
Featherweight: Aaron Pico knocked out Losene Keita in the 1st round.
Prelims:
Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov knocked out Dominick Reyes in the 1st round;
Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov stopped Abdul-Rahman Yakhyaev ahead of schedule in the 1st round;
Middleweight: Abusupiyan Magomedov defeated Cameron Rowston via technical knockout in the 1st round;
Lightweight: Grant Dawson outperformed Nurullo Aliev via judges' decision;
Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse defeated Asaf Chopurov via judges' decision;
Middleweight: Abubakar Vagaev subdued Jacob Malkoun via judges' decision;
Featherweight: Bolaji Oki defeated Daniel Santos on points;
Lightweight: Cody Steele technical knocked out Noah Gugnon in the 1st round;
Women's Strawweight: Yasmin Jauregui (Yasmin Lucindo) defeated Nicole Calyari by a unanimous decision of the judges.
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