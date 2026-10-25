Volkanovski Knocks Out Evloev, Yan Wins Trilogy (All Results of UFC 333)

·67·Sport
Volkanovski Knocks Out Evloev, Yan Wins Trilogy (All Results of UFC 333)

The UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, hosted the major numbered mixed martial arts event anticipated by combat sports fans with great interest — the UFC 333 tournament.

Featuring two title defenses and an important matchup involving Uzbek fighter Ramazon Temirov, the fight night was rich in surprising knockouts and uncompromising battles.

Main Card: Champions Retain Their Titles

The decisive bouts of the tournament saw powerful knockouts and historic rematches:

  • Volkanovski Stops Evloev: In the main event of the evening, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski successfully defended his title by defeating number-one contender Movsar Evloev via technical knockout in the 2nd round;

  • Trilogy Between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili: In the bantamweight division, reigning champion Petr Yan defeated former title holder Merab Dvalishvili by a unanimous decision of the judges after 5 rounds of uncompromising combat. Thus, the score in the fighters' trilogy became 2:1;

  • Unexpected Defeat for Temirov: Uzbek athlete Ramazon Temirov stepped into the octagon against English fighter Lone Kavana, but the bout ended in the 1st round with a technical knockout by Kavana.

Full Results of UFC 333

Main Card:

  • Featherweight (Title Bout): Alexander Volkanovski defeated Movsar Evloev by technical knockout (TKO) in the 2nd round;

  • Bantamweight (Title Bout): Petr Yan defeated Merab Dvalishvili by a unanimous decision of the judges;

  • Flyweight: Lone Kavana won against Ramazon Temirov via technical knockout (TKO) in the 1st round;

  • Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov defeated Rizvan Kuniev by a unanimous decision of the judges;

  • Featherweight: Aaron Pico knocked out Losene Keita in the 1st round.

Prelims:

  • Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov knocked out Dominick Reyes in the 1st round;

  • Light Heavyweight: Nikita Krylov stopped Abdul-Rahman Yakhyaev ahead of schedule in the 1st round;

  • Middleweight: Abusupiyan Magomedov defeated Cameron Rowston via technical knockout in the 1st round;

  • Lightweight: Grant Dawson outperformed Nurullo Aliev via judges' decision;

  • Bantamweight: Colby Thicknesse defeated Asaf Chopurov via judges' decision;

  • Middleweight: Abubakar Vagaev subdued Jacob Malkoun via judges' decision;

  • Featherweight: Bolaji Oki defeated Daniel Santos on points;

  • Lightweight: Cody Steele technical knocked out Noah Gugnon in the 1st round;

  • Women's Strawweight: Yasmin Jauregui (Yasmin Lucindo) defeated Nicole Calyari by a unanimous decision of the judges.

UFC 333Ramazon TemirovAlexander VolkanovskiMMA
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

UFC 333: Ramazon Temirov to Step Into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi — Full Card and ScheduleUFC 333: Ramazon Temirov to Step Into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi — Full Card and ScheduleYesterday 17:11Ramazon Temirov suffers technical knockout defeat against Britain's KavanaghRamazon Temirov suffers technical knockout defeat against Britain's KavanaghToday 08:05Fiery clash at UFC 333: Loaner Cavanagh talks about his fight against the Uzbek knockout artistFiery clash at UFC 333: Loaner Cavanagh talks about his fight against the Uzbek knockout artist23 October 09:37Islam Makhachev predicts the fate of Petr Yan and Evloev at UFC 333Islam Makhachev predicts the fate of Petr Yan and Evloev at UFC 33311 September 09:17Petr Yan Defeats Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi to Retain Championship BeltPetr Yan Defeats Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi to Retain Championship BeltToday 08:11Ramazon Temirov vs. Lone Kavanagh: A swift finale — How did the knockout happen? (video)Ramazon Temirov vs. Lone Kavanagh: A swift finale — How did the knockout happen? (video)Today 09:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
«There will be a wedding»: Sindorov’s grandfather spoke about Assaubayeva
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Ronaldo's mother reacts for the first time to her son's departure from the national team
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Why are Western commentators failing to digest Bakhodir Jalolov's style?
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
Erling Haaland decided to leave Manchester City — his new destination revealed
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
"Manchester City" vs "PSG" match's weakest players announced
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
«Constantly playing with Uzbekistan is lowering our reputation» — «Persepolis» coach
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran