Cristiano Ronaldo towards records: Al Nassr defeats Al Faysali away

In the 11th round of the Saudi Pro League, title-contending club Al Nassr secured a confident 3-1 away victory over Al Faysali.

The main hero of the match was once again the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. The forward achieved another important milestone in his career, ensuring his team's rise in the standings.

Ronaldo's 982nd goal and VAR intervention

Throughout the match, Cristiano Ronaldo was active:

Historic milestone: The Portuguese goalscorer accurately hit the opponent's net in the 49th minute, officially recording the 982nd goal of his professional football career;

Cancelled brace: The forward had scored another goal during the match, but after reviewing the VAR system, the referees disallowed it.

Match flow: Fast start and final point

Al Nassr maintained dominance throughout the match:

Early goal: As early as the 4th minute of the game, Abdullah Al-Hamdan opened the score (0:1);

Ronaldo's strike: In the 49th minute, Ronaldo increased the lead (0:2);

Hosts' response: In the 66th minute, Al Faysali's representative Theo Bongonda narrowed the score (1:2);

Final point: In the 79th minute, substitute Brazilian Angelo scored the 3rd goal into the opponent's net, setting the final score (1:3).

Standings: Rising to 2nd place

This victory helped the Riyadh club strengthen its position in the standings:

Al Nassr: Bringing its number of points to 25 , it rose to 2nd place in the Pro League standings;

Al Faysali: Remains in the danger zone — 15th position with 7 points.

Match sheet:

Saudi Pro League. Round 11

Al Faysali — Al Nassr 1:3