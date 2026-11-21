Al-Nassr started the match actively and opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo . This goal marked the 986th of the Portuguese footballer's professional career.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored to put Al-Nassr in the lead, but this time the Portuguese star's goal did not bring victory to his team. In the 13th round of the Saudi Arabia championship, Al-Ahli defeated Al-Nassr 3:1 on their home turf. The Jeddah club overtook their opponent in the second half of the match to secure three important points.

However, another opportunity arose for Ronaldo in the early stages of the match. In the 18th minute, Al-Nassr was awarded a penalty, but Cristiano failed to capitalize on the chance. Thus, the visitors were unable to solidify their lead, giving their opponent a chance to get back into the game.

Al-Ahli equalized at the end of the first half

The Jeddah team managed to level the score in stoppage time of the first half. In the 45+1st minute, Galeno scored to make it 1:1 on the scoreboard.

In the second half, the hosts took the initiative and scored the goals necessary for victory.

In the 71st minute, Ivan Toney put Al-Ahli ahead from a penalty. Four minutes later, in the 75th minute, Ibañez scored to bring the score to 3:1.

Al-Nassr was unable to change the score in the remaining time, and the match ended with a victory for the hosts.