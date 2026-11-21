Ronaldo scores and misses a penalty: Al-Nassr loses 1:3
Cristiano Ronaldo scored to put Al-Nassr in the lead, but this time the Portuguese star's goal did not bring victory to his team. In the 13th round of the Saudi Arabia championship, Al-Ahli defeated Al-Nassr 3:1 on their home turf. The Jeddah club overtook their opponent in the second half of the match to secure three important points.
Ronaldo opened the scoring but also missed a penalty
Al-Nassr started the match actively and opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo. This goal marked the 986th of the Portuguese footballer's professional career.
However, another opportunity arose for Ronaldo in the early stages of the match. In the 18th minute, Al-Nassr was awarded a penalty, but Cristiano failed to capitalize on the chance. Thus, the visitors were unable to solidify their lead, giving their opponent a chance to get back into the game.
Al-Ahli equalized at the end of the first half
The Jeddah team managed to level the score in stoppage time of the first half. In the 45+1st minute, Galeno scored to make it 1:1 on the scoreboard.
In the second half, the hosts took the initiative and scored the goals necessary for victory.
In the 71st minute, Ivan Toney put Al-Ahli ahead from a penalty. Four minutes later, in the 75th minute, Ibañez scored to bring the score to 3:1.
Al-Nassr was unable to change the score in the remaining time, and the match ended with a victory for the hosts.
The situation in the tournament table has changed
With this victory, Al-Ahli reached 24 points, moving up to fourth place in the Saudi Pro League table.
Al-Nassr remained in third place with 28 points. Despite Ronaldo's goal, the team could not take advantage of the opportunity to add points in this round.
Saudi Pro League. 13th round
Al-Ahli – Al-Nassr 3:1
Goals: Galeno, 45+1; Toney, 71 (penalty); Ibañez, 75 – Ronaldo, 14.
Al-Ahli: Mendy, Batia, Demiral, Ibañez, Trincão, Al-Johani, Atangana, Balobaid, Spertsyan (Al-Buraikan, 81), Galeno, Toney.
Al-Nassr: Bento, Awad, Iñigo Martínez, Simakan, Ângelo (Ghareeb, 87), Al-Khaibari (Coman, 72), Boushal, Al-Hamdan, Samu Costa, Félix, Ronaldo.
Missed penalty: Ronaldo, 18th minute.
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