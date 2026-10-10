980th goal! Ronaldo, Costa, and Coman's goals bring Al Nassr a crushing victory

·50·Sport
980th goal! Ronaldo, Costa, and Coman's goals bring Al Nassr a crushing victory

In a match held in Riyadh within the 9th round of the Saudi Arabia Pro League, Al Nassr hosted Al Diriyah at home. The star-studded hosts scored 3 unanswered goals against their opponents, sealing a confident and crushing 3:0 victory.

The match held symbolic and historic significance not only in terms of three points, but also regarding absolute records in football history.

Historic result from Ronaldo and Al Nassr's winning strikes

Throughout the match, the hosts completely dominated and put relentless pressure on the opponent's defense:

  • 980th goal recorded (23rd minute): Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring. This goal went down in history as the 41-year-old forward's exact 980th official goal in his professional career, bringing him even closer to the magical milestone of one thousand;

  • Extending the lead to two (35th minute): Al Nassr midfielder Samu Costa hit the opponent's net, cementing his team's advantage;

  • Final blow (77th minute): French winger Kingsley Coman showcased his high skill to make it 3:0 and put a definitive end to the fate of the match.

Standings: A new step in the championship race

After this crushing victory, the Riyadh giant made a big leap in the standings:

  • Al Nassr in 2nd place: Thanks to the important three points earned, the team brought its total to 19 points, rising to 2nd place in the Pro League table;

  • Al Diriyah's situation: The defeated guests remain in 9th position with 11 points.

Match sheet and star lineups

Saudi Pro League. Round 9

Al Nassr — Al Diriyah 3:0

Goals: Cristiano Ronaldo (23), Samu Costa (35), Kingsley Coman (77).

  • Al Nassr: Bento, Al Boushail, Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Aman (Nasser, 84), Al Khaibari, Samu Costa, Coman (Yahya, 78), Sadio Mane, Joao Felix (Al Hamdan, 78), Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • Al Diriyah: Waleed Abdullah, Hussein (Mohammed Heban, 68), Al Faraj, Djimsiti, Lajami, Mbemba, Bulbina (Al Qahtani, 84), Idrissa Gueye, Enzo Millot, Oscar Rodriguez (Wadi, 83), Darwin Nunez.

Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, continues the fight in the championship race, and the forward himself is getting closer day by day to his fantastic 1,000-goal career milestone.

Al NassrCristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro League9th round
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

History in the making: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 979th career goalHistory in the making: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 979th career goal10 September 06:45Al-Nassr Faces $213 Million Threat: Are Transfers Halting?Al-Nassr Faces $213 Million Threat: Are Transfers Halting?26 July 22:30Ronaldo Returns to Al Nassr: National Team Future Still UncertainRonaldo Returns to Al Nassr: National Team Future Still Uncertain6 October 06:37«Al-Ain» Crushes «Al-Nassr» with 4 Unanswered Goals — A Massive Sensation in the Elite ACL!«Al-Ain» Crushes «Al-Nassr» with 4 Unanswered Goals — A Massive Sensation in the Elite ACL!15 September 23:16Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to victory and sends a mysterious message — 979th career goal!Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr to victory and sends a mysterious message — 979th career goal!10 September 21:43Ronaldo's team shocked against the underdog: Al-Nassr records unexpected drawRonaldo's team shocked against the underdog: Al-Nassr records unexpected draw13 September 06:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Nakamura reacted to the $200,000 reward given to Uzbek chess players
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Manchester City issued an official reaction to Uzbekistan's victory over Iran
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
Iranian press in shock: A genuine tactical masterclass from Cannavaro and a disgraceful 7-match streak
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
"We lived in the same house": Kazakh forward reveals the whole truth about Abdukodir Khusanov
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Abdukodir Husanov leaves the pitch under applause from Manchester City fans
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?