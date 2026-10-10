980th goal! Ronaldo, Costa, and Coman's goals bring Al Nassr a crushing victory

In a match held in Riyadh within the 9th round of the Saudi Arabia Pro League, Al Nassr hosted Al Diriyah at home. The star-studded hosts scored 3 unanswered goals against their opponents, sealing a confident and crushing 3:0 victory.

The match held symbolic and historic significance not only in terms of three points, but also regarding absolute records in football history.

Historic result from Ronaldo and Al Nassr's winning strikes

Throughout the match, the hosts completely dominated and put relentless pressure on the opponent's defense:

980th goal recorded (23rd minute): Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring. This goal went down in history as the 41-year-old forward's exact 980th official goal in his professional career, bringing him even closer to the magical milestone of one thousand;

Extending the lead to two (35th minute): Al Nassr midfielder Samu Costa hit the opponent's net, cementing his team's advantage;

Final blow (77th minute): French winger Kingsley Coman showcased his high skill to make it 3:0 and put a definitive end to the fate of the match.

Standings: A new step in the championship race

After this crushing victory, the Riyadh giant made a big leap in the standings:

Al Nassr in 2nd place: Thanks to the important three points earned, the team brought its total to 19 points , rising to 2nd place in the Pro League table;

Al Diriyah's situation: The defeated guests remain in 9th position with 11 points.

Match sheet and star lineups

Saudi Pro League. Round 9

Al Nassr — Al Diriyah 3:0

Goals: Cristiano Ronaldo (23), Samu Costa (35), Kingsley Coman (77).

Al Nassr: Bento, Al Boushail, Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Aman (Nasser, 84), Al Khaibari, Samu Costa, Coman (Yahya, 78), Sadio Mane, Joao Felix (Al Hamdan, 78), Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al Diriyah: Waleed Abdullah, Hussein (Mohammed Heban, 68), Al Faraj, Djimsiti, Lajami, Mbemba, Bulbina (Al Qahtani, 84), Idrissa Gueye, Enzo Millot, Oscar Rodriguez (Wadi, 83), Darwin Nunez.

Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, continues the fight in the championship race, and the forward himself is getting closer day by day to his fantastic 1,000-goal career milestone.