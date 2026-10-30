Against "Pakhtakor": Ronaldo arrives in Tashkent in record-breaking form

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Against "Pakhtakor": Ronaldo arrives in Tashkent in record-breaking form

Following a fierce and brilliant victory (5:3) over Al-Kholood in the 12th round of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo addressed his fans on his official social media pages.

The 41-year-old Portuguese striker, who scored three consecutive goals in just 15 minutes during the second half of the match, highly praised his team's character and fighting spirit.

"Happy to help my team": The star's reaction

After his goal spree, Ronaldo posted the following heartfelt words on social media:

  • Quote: "Great win, great game by our team! Happy to have been able to help my team with a hat-trick ⚽⚽⚽!";

  • 985th goal and historic milestone: The goals scored in this match were recorded as the 983rd, 984th, and 985th goals of the player's official career;

  • The 1,000 mark is near: The legendary striker is now only 15 goals away from reaching the unprecedented 1,000-goal milestone that the entire football world is anticipating.

November 2 — The highly anticipated clash against "Pakhtakor" in Tashkent

This hat-trick holds special significance for football fans in Uzbekistan:

  • AFC Champions League Elite match: Al-Nassr will play its next official match in the AFC Champions League Elite in the capital of Uzbekistan;

  • Hosted by "Pakhtakor": On November 2 of this year, the teams of Pakhtakor and Al-Nassr will face each other at a stadium in Tashkent;

  • Football festival in Tashkent: The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, who continues to prove he is in top form at 41, is expected to become another major celebration for local fans.

Having once again demonstrated his strength in the match against Al-Kholood, Ronaldo will now fight to increase his goal tally and move closer to the 1,000-goal record on the pitches of Tashkent.

Cristiano RonaldoAl-NassrPakhtakorAFC Elite
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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