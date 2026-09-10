History in the making: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 979th career goal

·4·Sport
History in the making: Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 979th career goal

The 6th round of the Saudi Pro League provided fans with a true football festival and another historic milestone. In Riyadh, Al Nassr hosted Abha in front of their home crowd. The hosts, led by Ange Postecoglou, displayed an intense attacking game and defeated their opponents 2-1. However, the most sensational moment of the match was the legendary Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo's latest phenomenal achievement. The top scorer in world football history has found the net again, moving even closer to an unprecedented milestone. So, who else scored in the match at Al-Awwal Park, which famous star on the visitors' side narrowed the gap, and what are Al Nassr's chances in the title race? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the new status of Al Nassr, now with 15 points in the league table, and all the details regarding Ronaldo's march toward the 1000-goal mark.

Ronaldo's 979th goal and Al Hamdan's important strike

The match in Riyadh began with complete territorial and combinational dominance by Postecoglou's side:

  • Another masterpiece from Ronaldo: In the 22nd minute of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net to open the scoring (1-0); this goal was recorded in history as the Portuguese star's 979th official goal of his professional career;

  • Al Hamdan's dominance: In the 58th minute of the second half, the active Al Hamdan doubled the lead, securing his team's victory (2-0);

  • Nabil Fekir's response: The visitors refused to give up — in the 75th minute, Abha's famous French midfielder Nabil Fekir managed to reduce the deficit (2-1);

  • A confident finish: In the remaining minutes, the hosts' defense and goalkeeper Bento acted calmly, maintaining the score until the end of the match.

"Ronaldo enters every match with high motivation. Every goal he scores gives our team strength and secures our victories," match analysts noted.

The team's starting lineup and substitutions

Ange Postecoglou fielded the following strong lineup for these important 3 points:

  • Al Nassr squad: Bento, Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Al-Nasser (Al-Najdi, 76), Angelo, Al-Khaibari, Samu Costa, Sadio Mane, Al Hamdan (Ayman Yahya, 76), Cristiano Ronaldo;

  • Tactical balance: While Samu Costa and Al-Khaibari controlled the ball in the center, the attacking trio of Mane, Ronaldo, and Al Hamdan kept the opponent's defense under constant pressure.

Situation in the Saudi Pro League table

The most important issue that interests many football fans is how the title race has changed after this success and how far Ronaldo is from his grand goal. The most important conclusion is that, having achieved a valuable home victory, Al Nassr has reached 15 points and is confidently sitting in 2nd place in the league table. The defeated Abha remains at the very bottom — 18th place — with only 1 point. On the other hand, having reached the 979-goal mark, Cristiano Ronaldo is only 21 goals away from the 1000-goal peak, an unprecedented feat in football history. The striker's current form suggests he will achieve this incredible historic result in the near future.

Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo can score his 1000th career goal this very season? Is the revamped Al Nassr under Ange Postecoglou capable of winning the Saudi Pro League title this year? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hot result that is rewriting world football history with your friends and fellow fans!

Саудия ПролигасиАн НасрКриштиану РоналдуАл-Аҳли1000 голФутболТурнир жадвали
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ivan Bošković reveals the truth after Bunyodkor's latest defeatIvan Bošković reveals the truth after Bunyodkor's latest defeatToday, 06:43Ruzikul Berdiyev makes important statements after Bunyodkor is routedRuzikul Berdiyev makes important statements after Bunyodkor is routedToday, 06:39Sensational night in the UCL: PSG, Arsenal, and Liverpool secure victoriesSensational night in the UCL: PSG, Arsenal, and Liverpool secure victoriesToday, 06:34Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history as Barcelona thrash FeyenoordLamine Yamal makes Champions League history as Barcelona thrash FeyenoordYesterday, 23:59Starting Lineups Announced for Liverpool vs Atletico and Napoli vs ArsenalStarting Lineups Announced for Liverpool vs Atletico and Napoli vs ArsenalYesterday, 23:25Javier Tebas comments on Lionel Messi potentially buying a Spanish clubJavier Tebas comments on Lionel Messi potentially buying a Spanish clubYesterday, 22:38
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star