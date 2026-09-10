The 6th round of the Saudi Pro League provided fans with a true football festival and another historic milestone. In Riyadh, Al Nassr hosted Abha in front of their home crowd. The hosts, led by Ange Postecoglou, displayed an intense attacking game and defeated their opponents 2-1. However, the most sensational moment of the match was the legendary Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo's latest phenomenal achievement. The top scorer in world football history has found the net again, moving even closer to an unprecedented milestone. So, who else scored in the match at Al-Awwal Park, which famous star on the visitors' side narrowed the gap, and what are Al Nassr's chances in the title race? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the new status of Al Nassr, now with 15 points in the league table, and all the details regarding Ronaldo's march toward the 1000-goal mark.

Ronaldo's 979th goal and Al Hamdan's important strike

The match in Riyadh began with complete territorial and combinational dominance by Postecoglou's side:

Another masterpiece from Ronaldo: In the 22nd minute of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net to open the scoring (1-0); this goal was recorded in history as the Portuguese star's 979th official goal of his professional career;

Al Hamdan's dominance: In the 58th minute of the second half, the active Al Hamdan doubled the lead, securing his team's victory (2-0);

Nabil Fekir's response: The visitors refused to give up — in the 75th minute, Abha's famous French midfielder Nabil Fekir managed to reduce the deficit (2-1);

A confident finish: In the remaining minutes, the hosts' defense and goalkeeper Bento acted calmly, maintaining the score until the end of the match.

"Ronaldo enters every match with high motivation. Every goal he scores gives our team strength and secures our victories," match analysts noted.

The team's starting lineup and substitutions

Ange Postecoglou fielded the following strong lineup for these important 3 points:

Al Nassr squad: Bento, Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Al-Nasser (Al-Najdi, 76), Angelo, Al-Khaibari, Samu Costa, Sadio Mane, Al Hamdan (Ayman Yahya, 76), Cristiano Ronaldo;

Tactical balance: While Samu Costa and Al-Khaibari controlled the ball in the center, the attacking trio of Mane, Ronaldo, and Al Hamdan kept the opponent's defense under constant pressure.

Situation in the Saudi Pro League table

The most important issue that interests many football fans is how the title race has changed after this success and how far Ronaldo is from his grand goal. The most important conclusion is that, having achieved a valuable home victory, Al Nassr has reached 15 points and is confidently sitting in 2nd place in the league table. The defeated Abha remains at the very bottom — 18th place — with only 1 point. On the other hand, having reached the 979-goal mark, Cristiano Ronaldo is only 21 goals away from the 1000-goal peak, an unprecedented feat in football history. The striker's current form suggests he will achieve this incredible historic result in the near future.

Do you think Cristiano Ronaldo can score his 1000th career goal this very season? Is the revamped Al Nassr under Ange Postecoglou capable of winning the Saudi Pro League title this year? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the hot result that is rewriting world football history with your friends and fellow fans!