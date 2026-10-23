Brest vs Nice: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Ligue 1: Brest vs Nice. Kick-off: 23 October, 23:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Brest starting lineup: 1. Selvik E., 70. Lala K., 29. Tousart L., 4. Lloris G., 2. Locko B., 13. Chotard J., 8. Magnetti H. (captain), 17. Balde M., 23. Doumbia K., 9. Mboup P., 19. Ajorque L.
Brest substitutes: 18. Bourgault J., 6. Diambou M., 11. Edjouma N., 21. Kante I. Y., 32. Laine M. L. C., 39. N'Guessan D., 7. Nonge J., 30. Patouillet M., 20. Zogbe L.
Brest head coach: Lachuer J.
Nice starting lineup: 23. Diouf Y., 36. Seidu A., 55. Ndayishimiye Y., 5. Abdelmonem M., 92. Clauss J., 6. Boudaoui H., 28. Witsel A. (captain), 27. Nkounkou N., 7. Hein G., 9. Amoura M., 11. Wahi E.
Nice substitutes: 77. Boulhendi T., 39. Coulibaly D., 10. Diop S., 21. Jansson I., 84. Koutoune H., 35. Mandza Tsiendi X., 41. Morana D., 29. Ngoumou N., 8. Sanson M.
Nice head coach: Pantaloni O.
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