Brest vs Nice: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·38·Sport
Brest vs Nice: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Ligue 1: Brest vs Nice. Kick-off: 23 October, 23:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Brest starting lineup: 1. Selvik E., 70. Lala K., 29. Tousart L., 4. Lloris G., 2. Locko B., 13. Chotard J., 8. Magnetti H. (captain), 17. Balde M., 23. Doumbia K., 9. Mboup P., 19. Ajorque L.

Brest substitutes: 18. Bourgault J., 6. Diambou M., 11. Edjouma N., 21. Kante I. Y., 32. Laine M. L. C., 39. N'Guessan D., 7. Nonge J., 30. Patouillet M., 20. Zogbe L.

Brest head coach: Lachuer J.

Nice starting lineup: 23. Diouf Y., 36. Seidu A., 55. Ndayishimiye Y., 5. Abdelmonem M., 92. Clauss J., 6. Boudaoui H., 28. Witsel A. (captain), 27. Nkounkou N., 7. Hein G., 9. Amoura M., 11. Wahi E.

Nice substitutes: 77. Boulhendi T., 39. Coulibaly D., 10. Diop S., 21. Jansson I., 84. Koutoune H., 35. Mandza Tsiendi X., 41. Morana D., 29. Ngoumou N., 8. Sanson M.

Nice head coach: Pantaloni O.

Live report LIVE
12
Pathé Mboup (Brest) didn't hesitate and started running toward the opponent's goal. Defenders tried to take the ball from him, but he kept possession and shot at the goal. However, the shot wasn't as successful as the solo run, and the goalkeeper easily caught the ball.
10
Mama Baldé (Brest) pulled an opponent by the shirt, and Guillaume Paradis blew his whistle for a foul.
9
A short pass finds Bradley Locko (Brest). Spotting the goalkeeper off his line, he shoots from mid-range, but the ball goes over the crossbar. The ball goes out of play, and Nice will restart with a goal kick.
8
Alidu Seidu (Nice) receives the ball and decides to shoot from distance. His off-target shot goes well wide of the right post. The ball goes out of play, and Brest will restart with a goal kick.
6
Jonathan Clauss (Nice) took the corner quickly with a short pass.
6
Nils Nkouku (Nice) plays a low cross from outside the box looking for a teammate, but a defender calmly clears the danger. The ball goes out of play and Nice win a corner.
4
Mama Baldé (Brest) appeared behind the last defender, but the linesman flagged for offside, and the referee stopped the play.
3
Kenny Lala (Brest) has the ability to throw the ball deep into the penalty area from a throw-in, and this can create very dangerous situations for his team.
2
A long cross from the flank found Kenny Lala (Brest) in a good position, but the defenders cleared the ball.
1
The first half of the match is about to begin.
23:45
Nice gets the match underway.
23:45
Today's match will be officiated by Guillaume Paradis.
23:45
The starting line-ups of both teams are already known, and you can view them in the match details.
23:45
Hello and welcome to our live text commentary! We will bring you all the latest updates as the action unfolds. Starting lineups will be announced very soon.
BrestNiceLigue 1
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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