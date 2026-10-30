Nice vs Rennes: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Nice vs Rennes: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Ligue 1: Nice vs Rennes. Kick-off: 30 October, 23:00 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Nice starting lineup: 23. Diouf Y., 35. Mandza Tsiendi X., 55. Ndayishimiye Y. (captain), 5. Abdelmonem M., 92. Clauss J., 39. Coulibaly D., 6. Boudaoui H., 27. Nkounkou N., 10. Diop S., 9. Amoura M., 11. Wahi E.

Nice substitutes: 77. Boulhendi T., 22. Camara I., 7. Hein G., 21. Jansson I., 84. Koutoune H., 41. Morana D., 29. Ngoumou N., 87. Pereira E., 8. Sanson M.

Nice head coach: Pantaloni O.

Rennes starting lineup: 16. Lemaitre N., 48. Ait Boudlal A., 4. Cresswell C., 24. Rouault A., 95. Frankowski P., 17. Szymanski S., 21. Rongier V. (captain), 28. Thomasson A., 18. Nagida M., 11. Tamari M., 22. Dia B.

Rennes substitutes: 60. Belazzoug K., 10. Blas L., 45. Camara M., 6. Cisse D., 12. Mayenda E., 26. Merlin Q., 5. Oliveira G., 14. Reynolds B., 90. Soumare I.

Rennes head coach: Haise F.

NiceRennesLigue 1
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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