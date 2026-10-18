Lyon vs Nice: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

57 Nice failed to make the most of the corner kick, the defenders cleared the ball away.

57 Gaëtan Laborde (Nice) crosses into the box, but the defenders clear the danger. The ball goes out of play. Nice will have a chance to score from a corner.

56 Thanks to a good clearance by the defender, the corner for Nice came to nothing.

56 Муҳаммад Амура (Ницца) жарима майдони ичида тўпни қабул қилиб олди ва дарвоза томон хавфли зарба йўллади, аммо ҳимоячилардан бири йўлни тўсиб қолгани учун хурсандчиликни кейинга қолдиришга тўғри келади. Дарвозабон бу зарбани қайтара олармиди, айтиш қийин. Бош ҳакам ва унинг ёрдамчиси бурчак зарбасини кўрсатишди. Ницца рақиб дарвозаси олдида яна бир хавфли вазият яратиш имкониятига эга бўлади.

55 Jonathan Clauss (Nice) takes the corner, but the ball hits an opponent's head.

55 Nils Nkouku (Nice) received an accurate pass inside the penalty area and shot at goal. The ball was heading towards the left post, but Rémy Descamps showed great skill with a brilliant save to prevent a goal. Nice won a corner kick. They are sending a lot of players into the box.

54 Jonathan Clauss (Nice) delivers the corner into the box, but a defender gets there first and heads it away.

53 Axel Witsel (Nice) headers from close range inside the six-yard box following a corner, but the ball hits the crossbar and comes back. The goalkeeper would have been helpless.

53 A corner kick is awarded to Nice.

53 Mohamed Abdelmonem (Nice) lofts the ball into the penalty area. Unfortunately, the opposing defenders easily dealt with his cross and cleared the ball. Nice players forced their opponents to concede a corner kick.

50 Youssouf Ndayishimiye (Nice) commits a foul with a sliding tackle on his opponent. A free kick is awarded to Lyon.

48 Mohamed Abdelmonem (Nice) tested referee François Letexier's patience and was booked for an earlier late challenge.

46 The referee's whistle sounds and François Letexier gets the second half underway.

45+4 The first half of today's match has come to an end.

45+2 Mohamed Amoura (Nice) started his run too early, and the linesman raised his flag for offside.

45+1 Mads Bidstrup (Lyon) made a very rough challenge, and François Letexier blew his whistle for a foul. Nice will take a free-kick near the touchline.

45 3 minutes added to the match.

44 Play is stopped as Mohamed Amoura (Nice) is caught offside.

44 Nice is controlling the tempo of the game through precise short passes.

39 François Letexier has a clear view of the situation and blows his whistle for a foul by Mohamed Ali Cho (Nice). Lyon will take the free kick.

36 Lyon takes a quick free-kick, trying to maintain the pace of the game.

36 Niels Nkounkou (Nice) went in with a sliding tackle, but referee François Letexier blew for a foul. Free kick. Lyon will likely try to whip this into the box.

36 Goal! Zakary Athekame delivered a long ball to Tanner Tessmann (Lyon), who made no mistake from close range and slotted it into the bottom left corner. 2:1.

34 Youssouf Ndayishimiye (Nice) commits a tactical foul to stop the opponent's possession. Lyon win a free kick.

32 Yevann Diouf makes a brilliant save! Julien Duranville (Lyon) easily beats the defenders and shoots from medium range. His low shot goes towards the center of the goal, but the goalkeeper manages to save it!

32 Goal! Pavel Šulc (Lyon) is first to the rebound inside the box and cleverly slots it into the bottom left corner. The score is 1:1.

30 Tanner Tessmann (Lyon) escapes punishment from the referee despite a rough foul on his opponent. Free kick given to Nice.

22 Mohamed Amoura (Nice) put up a strong fight, and François Letexier blew the whistle for a foul. Free kick given to Lyon.

20 The corner kick taken by Nice was confidently dealt with by Lyon goalkeeper Rémy Descamps.

18 Jonathan Clauss delivers the ball to Elye Wahi (Nice), who receives it inside the box and quickly sends it into the bottom left corner! The goalkeeper was helpless. 0:1!

15 Lyon seems to be finding its rhythm in the game and controlling the ball. Great movement from the forwards is giving the defenders options to build up play.

11 Kail Boudache (Lyon) squandered a great opportunity. He took a free-kick from outside the box, but his wayward shot went well wide of the left post. The ball went out of play, and a goal-kick was awarded to Nice.

11 Kaelen Boudache (Lyon) takes the free kick.

10 Nils Nkouku (Nice) shouldn't be surprised by the yellow card from the referee, the ref calmed the situation down very well.

10 Lyon players are exchanging short passes, aiming to break through the opponent's defense and launch a quick counter-attack.

7 Abner Vinicius (Lyon) unleashed a powerful long-range shot, but the ball went well wide of the right post. The ball went out of play, and a goal kick was awarded to Nice.

5 None of the Lyon players could reach the corner kick as it was crossed too high and went out of play. Goal kick for Nice.

3 Julien Duranville (Lyon) is frustrated with himself as he got into a promising position but played a misplaced pass. The ball went out of play, and a goal kick is awarded to Nice.

1 The referee blew his whistle and the match is underway.

23:48 The players are on the pitch, and Nice gets the game underway.

23:48 Today's match will be officiated by François Letexier.

23:48 The starting lineups for both teams are now known, and you can review them.