Lorient vs Brest: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Ligue 1: Lorient vs Brest. Kick-off: 3 November, 00:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Lorient starting lineup: 38. Mvogo Y., 32. Adjei N., 3. Talbi M. (captain), 95. Toure I., 20. Sylla D., 8. Cadiou N., 62. Avom A., 43. Kouassi A., 17. Makengo J., 19. Faye S., 18. Balde I.
Lorient substitutes: 33. Bernardeau G., 2. Georgen A., 10. Jensen I., 21. Kamara B., 30. Kuzmic S., 11. Le Bris T., 72. Mbamba N., 55. Obaretin N., 15. Tosin A.
Lorient head coach: Dujeux A.
Brest starting lineup: 1. Selvik E., 70. Lala K., 29. Tousart L., 4. Lloris G., 2. Locko B., 13. Chotard J., 8. Magnetti H. (captain), 17. Balde M., 23. Doumbia K., 9. Mboup P., 19. Ajorque L.
Brest substitutes: 18. Bourgault J., 6. Diambou M., 11. Edjouma N., 21. Kante I. Y., 39. N'Guessan D., 7. Nonge J., 30. Patouillet M., 10. Versini G., 20. Zogbe L.
Brest head coach: Lachuer J.
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