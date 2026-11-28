45+2 The referee blows the half-time whistle, bringing the first 45 minutes to an end.

45 The fourth official indicates 1 minute of added time.

45 Willian Pacho (PSG) floats a long cross towards Mika Godts, but Yvon Mvogo rushes out to claim it.

44 Vitinha (PSG) takes the free kick, but it's a poor delivery and easily cleared.

43 Souleymane Faye (Lorient) goes in too hard and Bastien Dechepy blows for a foul. PSG win a free kick.

43 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) sprays a pass out to Achraf Hakimi, but he fails to beat his marker to the ball.

41 Senny Mayulu (PSG) collects the ball in the box, cuts inside his marker and smashes a shot against the right post.

40 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) plays a one-two with Achraf Hakimi, but the move breaks down.

38 Бу гол уриш учун яхши имконият бўлиши мумкин эди! Дембо Силла (Лорьян) ҳимоя ҳушёр ҳаракат қилиб, тўпни узоқлаштиргани сабабли Сулейман Файега аниқ пас бера олмади.

38 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) opts for a short corner instead of crossing into the box.

37 Dro Fernandez (PSG) goes on a solo run, but is blocked by an opponent. PSG win a corner.

36 PSG are displaying excellent teamwork and crisp passing.

35 12:1 is the total shot count for both teams. Shots on target: 5:0.

34 Lucas Hernandez (PSG) sends a cross into the box, but it lacks the precision to create a real chance.

32 1-0 Goal - 1:0! Dro Fernandez sets up Senny Mayulu (PSG) inside the box, who curls it into the top left corner past Yvon Mvogo.

31 A dangerous header from Nathaniel Adjei (Lorient) near the penalty spot goes just wide of the left post. The score remains unchanged.

31 Arthur Avom (Lorient) steps up to take the corner.

30 Dembo Sylla (Lorient) sends a cross into the box, but it's blocked and cleared. The referee signals for a corner. Lorient will have a chance to threaten the goal.

29 Arsene Kouassi (Lorient) delivers the corner, but it's cleared.

28 A lovely lofted ball into the box from Dembo Sylla (Lorient) is cut out by the defence. The ball goes out of play. Lorient will have a corner kick.

26 Vitinha (PSG) tests the keeper with a long-range strike, but it sails just over the bar!

26 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) swings in a corner, but it's overhit and goes out of play.

25 Yvon Mvogo denies Ousmane Dembele (PSG). Dembele found space, fired a shot towards the bottom right corner, but the keeper made the save. The referee blows his whistle, PSG win a corner.

25 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) picks up the ball on the edge of the box and fires towards the bottom right corner, but it's a weak effort and Yvon Mvogo makes a comfortable save.

24 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) strikes from the edge of the box, but mishits it wide of the left post.

23 Arthur Avom (Lorient) plays a pass into nowhere, and the attack breaks down.

22 Arsene Kouassi (Lorient) floats a long cross towards Noah Cadiou, but Matvey Safonov comes off his line to claim it.

21 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) weaves through the defense, but a defender does well to clear the ball.

19 Lucas Hernandez (PSG) whips a cross into the box, but it's blocked. Ousmane Dembele (PSG) fires the rebound just wide of the left post. What a chance!

18 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) opts to speed things up with a short corner.

18 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) misses a golden chance. With plenty of space, he fires a powerful shot from the edge of the box towards the bottom right, but the keeper makes a brilliant save! Corner kick for PSG.

16 Ball possession: 47-53.

15 Matvey Safonov comes off his line to claim Arsene Kouassi's (Lorient) corner.

14 Dembo Sylla (Lorient) tries to cross into the box but it's blocked. Lorient will have a corner.

14 Some excellent controlled play and passing in midfield from Lorient.

11 Achraf Hakimi (PSG) tries a through ball to Senny Mayulu, but a defender intercepts. Ousmane Dembele (PSG) misses a sitter! He hits the crossbar on the rebound!

10 Mika Godts (PSG) looks for a teammate in the box, but his cross is too long. The ball goes out for a Lorient goal kick.

9 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) takes the corner kick short.

8 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) takes the corner short instead of crossing into the box.

8 Mika Godts (PSG) looks to break away, but a defender clears the ball. The referee signals for a corner, PSG to take.

8 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) misplaces his pass, and the attack fizzles out.

5 Bastien Dechepy spotted the foul by Vitinha (PSG) and didn't hesitate to blow his whistle.

4 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) swings in the corner, but a defender gets there first to clear the danger.

4 Mika Godts (PSG) is dispossessed while trying to dribble. The ball goes out for a corner. PSG remain on the attack.

4 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) whips in a cross, but it misses his teammates and the defence clears the danger.

3 The corner is deflected to Dro Fernandez (PSG), who fires a long-range effort, but he miscues it and it sails high over the bar.

3 Ousmane Dembele (PSG) whips a lovely corner into the box, but the defence is alert and clears the danger.

3 Vitinha (PSG) plays a long ball to Achraf Hakimi, but the defence is well-organised and clears it. The ball is out of play. PSG win a corner.

2 Mamadou Kone (Lorient) is clearly offside and the linesman flags for it.

1 The first half is about to kick off.

00:45 PSG will kick off.

00:45 Bastien Dechepy is the referee for today's match.

00:45 Check out the starting XIs for both teams in the match details.