PSG vs Lorient: live text commentary (Ligue 1)
Ligue 1: PSG vs Lorient. Kick-off: 29 November, 00:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
PSG starting lineup: 39. Safonov M., 2. Hakimi A., 5. Marquinhos (captain), 51. Pacho W., 21. Hernandez L., 33. Zaire-Emery W., 17. Vitinha, 27. Fernandez D., 24. Mayulu S., 10. Dembele O., 22. Godts M.
PSG substitutes: 11. Akliouche M., 4. Beraldo L., 30. Chevalier L., 12. Digne L., 47. Ndjantou Q., 87. Neves J., 8. Ruiz F., 9. Torres F., 6. Zabarnyi I.
PSG head coach: Luis Enrique.
Lorient starting lineup: 38. Mvogo Y., 32. Adjei N., 3. Talbi M. (captain), 55. Obaretin N., 20. Sylla D., 8. Cadiou N., 62. Avom A., 43. Kouassi A., 17. Makengo J., 19. Faye S., 42. Kone M.
Lorient substitutes: 18. Balde I., 33. Bernardeau G., 2. Georgen A., 21. Kamara B., 30. Kuzmic S., 11. Le Bris T., 72. Mbamba N., 5. Mendy F., 15. Tosin A.
Lorient head coach: Dujeux A.
- 45+2The referee blows the half-time whistle, bringing the first 45 minutes to an end.
- 45The fourth official indicates 1 minute of added time.
- 45Willian Pacho (PSG) floats a long cross towards Mika Godts, but Yvon Mvogo rushes out to claim it.
- 44Vitinha (PSG) takes the free kick, but it's a poor delivery and easily cleared.
- 43Souleymane Faye (Lorient) goes in too hard and Bastien Dechepy blows for a foul. PSG win a free kick.
- 43Ousmane Dembele (PSG) sprays a pass out to Achraf Hakimi, but he fails to beat his marker to the ball.
- 41Senny Mayulu (PSG) collects the ball in the box, cuts inside his marker and smashes a shot against the right post.
- 40Ousmane Dembele (PSG) plays a one-two with Achraf Hakimi, but the move breaks down.
- 38Бу гол уриш учун яхши имконият бўлиши мумкин эди! Дембо Силла (Лорьян) ҳимоя ҳушёр ҳаракат қилиб, тўпни узоқлаштиргани сабабли Сулейман Файега аниқ пас бера олмади.
- 38Ousmane Dembele (PSG) opts for a short corner instead of crossing into the box.
- 37Dro Fernandez (PSG) goes on a solo run, but is blocked by an opponent. PSG win a corner.
- 36PSG are displaying excellent teamwork and crisp passing.
- 3512:1 is the total shot count for both teams. Shots on target: 5:0.
- 34Lucas Hernandez (PSG) sends a cross into the box, but it lacks the precision to create a real chance.
- 321-0Goal - 1:0! Dro Fernandez sets up Senny Mayulu (PSG) inside the box, who curls it into the top left corner past Yvon Mvogo.
- 31A dangerous header from Nathaniel Adjei (Lorient) near the penalty spot goes just wide of the left post. The score remains unchanged.
- 31Arthur Avom (Lorient) steps up to take the corner.
- 30Dembo Sylla (Lorient) sends a cross into the box, but it's blocked and cleared. The referee signals for a corner. Lorient will have a chance to threaten the goal.
- 29Arsene Kouassi (Lorient) delivers the corner, but it's cleared.
- 28A lovely lofted ball into the box from Dembo Sylla (Lorient) is cut out by the defence. The ball goes out of play. Lorient will have a corner kick.
- 26Vitinha (PSG) tests the keeper with a long-range strike, but it sails just over the bar!
- 26Ousmane Dembele (PSG) swings in a corner, but it's overhit and goes out of play.
- 25Yvon Mvogo denies Ousmane Dembele (PSG). Dembele found space, fired a shot towards the bottom right corner, but the keeper made the save. The referee blows his whistle, PSG win a corner.
- 25Ousmane Dembele (PSG) picks up the ball on the edge of the box and fires towards the bottom right corner, but it's a weak effort and Yvon Mvogo makes a comfortable save.
- 24Ousmane Dembele (PSG) strikes from the edge of the box, but mishits it wide of the left post.
- 23Arthur Avom (Lorient) plays a pass into nowhere, and the attack breaks down.
- 22Arsene Kouassi (Lorient) floats a long cross towards Noah Cadiou, but Matvey Safonov comes off his line to claim it.
- 21Ousmane Dembele (PSG) weaves through the defense, but a defender does well to clear the ball.
- 19Lucas Hernandez (PSG) whips a cross into the box, but it's blocked. Ousmane Dembele (PSG) fires the rebound just wide of the left post. What a chance!
- 18Ousmane Dembele (PSG) opts to speed things up with a short corner.
- 18Ousmane Dembele (PSG) misses a golden chance. With plenty of space, he fires a powerful shot from the edge of the box towards the bottom right, but the keeper makes a brilliant save! Corner kick for PSG.
- 16Ball possession: 47-53.
- 15Matvey Safonov comes off his line to claim Arsene Kouassi's (Lorient) corner.
- 14Dembo Sylla (Lorient) tries to cross into the box but it's blocked. Lorient will have a corner.
- 14Some excellent controlled play and passing in midfield from Lorient.
- 11Achraf Hakimi (PSG) tries a through ball to Senny Mayulu, but a defender intercepts. Ousmane Dembele (PSG) misses a sitter! He hits the crossbar on the rebound!
- 10Mika Godts (PSG) looks for a teammate in the box, but his cross is too long. The ball goes out for a Lorient goal kick.
- 9Ousmane Dembele (PSG) takes the corner kick short.
- 8Ousmane Dembele (PSG) takes the corner short instead of crossing into the box.
- 8Mika Godts (PSG) looks to break away, but a defender clears the ball. The referee signals for a corner, PSG to take.
- 8Ousmane Dembele (PSG) misplaces his pass, and the attack fizzles out.
- 5Bastien Dechepy spotted the foul by Vitinha (PSG) and didn't hesitate to blow his whistle.
- 4Ousmane Dembele (PSG) swings in the corner, but a defender gets there first to clear the danger.
- 4Mika Godts (PSG) is dispossessed while trying to dribble. The ball goes out for a corner. PSG remain on the attack.
- 4Ousmane Dembele (PSG) whips in a cross, but it misses his teammates and the defence clears the danger.
- 3The corner is deflected to Dro Fernandez (PSG), who fires a long-range effort, but he miscues it and it sails high over the bar.
- 3Ousmane Dembele (PSG) whips a lovely corner into the box, but the defence is alert and clears the danger.
- 3Vitinha (PSG) plays a long ball to Achraf Hakimi, but the defence is well-organised and clears it. The ball is out of play. PSG win a corner.
- 2Mamadou Kone (Lorient) is clearly offside and the linesman flags for it.
- 1The first half is about to kick off.
- 00:45PSG will kick off.
- 00:45Bastien Dechepy is the referee for today's match.
- 00:45Check out the starting XIs for both teams in the match details.
- 00:45Good afternoon, everyone! Welcome to our live text commentary, where we'll bring you instant updates on everything happening in the match.
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