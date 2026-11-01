Marseille vs Toulouse: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Ligue 1: Marseille vs Toulouse. Kick-off: 2 November, 00:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Marseille starting lineup: 1. De Lange J., 22. Weah T. (captain), 4. Egan-Riley C., 21. Aguerd N., 33. Emerson, 6. Nnadi T., 23. Hojbjerg P., 77. Harit A., 8. Abdelli H., 14. Paixao I., 9. Gouiri A.
Marseille substitutes: 74. Bezahaf K., 25. Garcia U., 7. Gomes A., 42. Kamissoko N., 19. Kondogbia G., 11. Maupay N., 18. Meite B., 43. Mmadi T., 92. Vermot T.
Marseille head coach: Genesio B.
Toulouse starting lineup: 16. Restes G., 94. Diallo I., 3. McKenzie M., 2. Nicolaisen R. (captain), 12. Tape C., 15. Donnum A., 23. Casseres C., 14. Sigur N., 8. Jorgensen T., 13. Russell-Rowe J., 20. Tengstedt C.
Toulouse substitutes: 18. Amougou M., 37. Azizi I., 1. Collin T., 9. Hidalgo S., 5. Koumbassa S., 11. Oppong S., 31. Schmidt N., 7. Vignolo J., 6. Vossah A.
Toulouse head coach: Askou J.
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