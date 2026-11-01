Marseille vs Toulouse: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

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Marseille vs Toulouse: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Ligue 1: Marseille vs Toulouse. Kick-off: 2 November, 00:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Marseille starting lineup: 1. De Lange J., 22. Weah T. (captain), 4. Egan-Riley C., 21. Aguerd N., 33. Emerson, 6. Nnadi T., 23. Hojbjerg P., 77. Harit A., 8. Abdelli H., 14. Paixao I., 9. Gouiri A.

Marseille substitutes: 74. Bezahaf K., 25. Garcia U., 7. Gomes A., 42. Kamissoko N., 19. Kondogbia G., 11. Maupay N., 18. Meite B., 43. Mmadi T., 92. Vermot T.

Marseille head coach: Genesio B.

Toulouse starting lineup: 16. Restes G., 94. Diallo I., 3. McKenzie M., 2. Nicolaisen R. (captain), 12. Tape C., 15. Donnum A., 23. Casseres C., 14. Sigur N., 8. Jorgensen T., 13. Russell-Rowe J., 20. Tengstedt C.

Toulouse substitutes: 18. Amougou M., 37. Azizi I., 1. Collin T., 9. Hidalgo S., 5. Koumbassa S., 11. Oppong S., 31. Schmidt N., 7. Vignolo J., 6. Vossah A.

Toulouse head coach: Askou J.

Live report1-0 LIVE
19🔁
Trouble for Bruno Genesio as Emerson (Marseille) can no longer play. His injury is very serious and he is being replaced by Ulisses Garcia.
17
Cristóbal Tapia (Toulouse) lofted the ball into the box looking for teammates, but the defenders managed to clear it.
16
Niko Sigur (Toulouse) shot from outside the box, but the ball deflected off a defender and posed no threat to the goalkeeper.
14
Emerson (Marseille) is signaling pain and asking for medical assistance. The severity of his injury is currently unknown.
12
Thomas Jorgensen (Toulouse) had a great chance inside the six-yard box, firing low towards the center, but Jeffrey De Lange made a brilliant save.
11
Igor Paixão (Marseille) tried to find a teammate in the box, but Guillaume Restes came off his line to clear the ball.
9
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Marseille) commits a foul for a rough challenge on his opponent.
8
Cristian Cásseres (Toulouse) lacked precision with his long pass to his teammates.
7
Amine Harit (Marseille) dribbled past his opponents, but one of the defenders managed to clear the ball.
6
Crist Maguette Tape (Toulouse) committed a very rough foul, and Hakim Ben El Hadj Salem blew the whistle.
5
Jacen Russell-Rowe (Toulouse) found space at the corner of the box and fired a powerful shot to the bottom left, but Jeffrey De Lange made a brilliant two-handed save.
4
Timothy Weah (Marseille) shot from outside the box, but the ball went wide of the right post. The ball went out of play, goal kick for Toulouse.
11-0
Amine Harit (Marseille) received a brilliant pass and fired a precise shot past the goalkeeper. The ball went into the bottom left corner.
1
Today's match has just started, enjoy the game!
00:46
The players have finally taken the pitch! Marseille will kick off.
00:45
Hakim Ben El Hadj Salem has been appointed as the referee for today's match.
00:45
Starting lineups for the Marseille vs Toulouse match have been announced.
00:45
Hello and welcome to our minute-by-minute text coverage of the upcoming match. We will try to bring you the action on the pitch as accurately as possible. Enjoy the game.
MarseilleToulouseLigue 1
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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