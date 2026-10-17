Lille vs Brest: Lineups and Live Text Commentary
Ligue 1: Lille vs Brest. Kick-off: 17 October, 23:45 (Tashkent time).
After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.
Lille starting lineup: 12. Gill O., 38. Goffi A., 3. Ngoy N., 23. Nianzou T., 15. Perraud R., 21. Andre B. (captain), 17. Mukau N., 8. Mbappe E., 10. Haraldsson H., 7. Bakwa D., 9. Giroud O.
Lille substitutes: 6. Bentaleb N., 26. Cossier I., 35. Diaoune S., 14. Kjaergaard M., 40. Lanssade Z., 19. Onal B., 28. Perrin G., 24. Verdonk C., 33. Yondjo A.
Lille head coach: Ancelotti D.
Brest starting lineup: 1. Selvik E., 70. Lala K., 29. Tousart L., 4. Lloris G., 2. Locko B., 13. Chotard J., 8. Magnetti H. (captain), 17. Balde M., 23. Doumbia K., 9. Mboup P., 19. Ajorque L.
Brest substitutes: 18. Bourgault J., 6. Diambou M., 21. Kante I. Y., 33. Monchatre E., 39. N'Guessan D., 7. Nonge J., 30. Patouillet M., 20. Zogbe L.
Brest head coach: Lachuer J.
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