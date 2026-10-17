Lille vs Brest: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

·37·Sport
Lille vs Brest: Lineups and Live Text Commentary

Ligue 1: Lille vs Brest. Kick-off: 17 October, 23:45 (Tashkent time).

After kick-off, events will be updated in the live text commentary.

Lille starting lineup: 12. Gill O., 38. Goffi A., 3. Ngoy N., 23. Nianzou T., 15. Perraud R., 21. Andre B. (captain), 17. Mukau N., 8. Mbappe E., 10. Haraldsson H., 7. Bakwa D., 9. Giroud O.

Lille substitutes: 6. Bentaleb N., 26. Cossier I., 35. Diaoune S., 14. Kjaergaard M., 40. Lanssade Z., 19. Onal B., 28. Perrin G., 24. Verdonk C., 33. Yondjo A.

Lille head coach: Ancelotti D.

Brest starting lineup: 1. Selvik E., 70. Lala K., 29. Tousart L., 4. Lloris G., 2. Locko B., 13. Chotard J., 8. Magnetti H. (captain), 17. Balde M., 23. Doumbia K., 9. Mboup P., 19. Ajorque L.

Brest substitutes: 18. Bourgault J., 6. Diambou M., 21. Kante I. Y., 33. Monchatre E., 39. N'Guessan D., 7. Nonge J., 30. Patouillet M., 20. Zogbe L.

Brest head coach: Lachuer J.

Live report0-1 LIVE
32
Lille seems to be finding their game and controlling the ball. They are waiting for the right moment to create new attacking opportunities.
30
It looks like Ngalayel Mukau (Lille) gets a red card for a rough challenge. Clement Turpin won't tolerate such behavior on the pitch and blows the whistle for a foul.
29
Dylan Bakwa (Lille) floats a cross into the penalty area. Unfortunately, the opposing defenders easily deal with the cross and clear the danger.
27
Following a medium-range free kick taken by Brest, the cross was blocked by one of the defenders.
27
Ethan Mbappé (Lille) held back his opponent to prevent him from getting the ball, and the referee, having seen the situation clearly, blew the whistle for a foul.
24
Benjamin André (Lille) makes a heavy challenge for the ball, and Clément Turpin stops play to award a free kick.
22
Referee Clément Turpin blows the whistle. Hugo Magnetti (Brest) commits a foul for dangerous play.
21
Brest is currently controlling the ball all over the pitch, but the defense is doing a great job disrupting their possession.
17
Adeagan Goffi (Lille) receives a good pass and shoots. His shot from outside the box goes just wide of the left post.
17
Lille wins a corner kick.
16
The opponents gave Ethan Mbappé (Lille) too much space, and he didn't miss the chance to shoot from inside the box. He fired a good shot toward the bottom right corner, but Egil Selvik made a save to deny him.
13🟨
Kamory Doumbia (Brest) receives a yellow card from Clément Turpin for a foul on an opponent.
13
The corner was taken, but Brest couldn't capitalize, the defender cleared the ball.
11
The medium-range free kick delivered by Lille was blocked by one of the defenders.
10
Ludovic Ajorque (Brest) commits a foul and the referee blows the whistle.
9
Joris Chotard (Brest) commits a foul, and Clément Turpin blows his whistle for the infringement.
9
Dylan Bakker (Lille) crosses into the penalty area, but one of the defenders clears the danger.
6
The ball went out of play. Brest will take a corner kick.
60-1
Goal! Mama Baldé (Brest) bundled it in with his body past the keeper. Now that's what you call luck on your side. 0:1.
4
Lille are playing very well as a team, controlling the ball with many short passes. If they want to find a gap in the defense and score, patience is the key factor.
3
Clément Turpin has a clear view of the situation and blows the whistle for a foul by Benjamin André (Lille).
2
Lille players are trying to create a scoring chance with some neat combination play, but they'll have to wait as an inaccurate pass results in a turnover.
1
Лил ўйинчиларидан бири олдинга ўтиб кетди ва ҳакам ўйиндан ташқари ҳолат учун ҳуштагини чалди.
1
Today's match has just begun, enjoy the game!
23:45
Lille gets the match underway.
23:45
Today's match will be refereed by Clément Turpin.
23:45
Match: Lille - Brest. Score: -. Commentary: We now know the starting lineups. You can find them in the match details.
23:45
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen! Welcome to our text live commentary, where we will bring you prompt updates on all the action unfolding in the game.
LilleBrestLigue 1
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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