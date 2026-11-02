Sensation in France: Paris FC in the top four, convincing victories for Lyon and Marseille

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Sensation in France: Paris FC in the top four, convincing victories for Lyon and Marseille

The 9th round of the French Ligue 1 has concluded. The round, rich in central clashes, unexpected results, and high-scoring matches, saw significant changes at the top of the league table.

The main sensation of the round took place in the capital: Paris FC, hosting the favorites Monaco, secured a convincing 3:1 victory and moved into the top four. Additionally, giants Lyon and Marseille picked up important 3 points, while Strasbourg put on a real goal show, netting 5 goals against their opponents.

Upset in Paris: Sinayoko's brace and Monaco's weakness

The capital representatives took the initiative from the opening minutes in their clash against the principality club:

  • First-half hero Sinayoko: Paris FC striker Sinayoko scored two goals in the 38th and 44th minutes, ensuring his team's absolute dominance before the break — 2:0;

  • Balogun's response and Pajy's final word: In the 65th minute, Folarin Balogun reduced the deficit and seemed to bring intrigue back, but in the 74th minute, Pajy scored the hosts' third goal, decisively settling the outcome of the match — 3:1.

Favorites drop no points at home: The benefit of Lyon, Marseille, and Strasbourg

The rest of the round's matches were also held under the complete dominance of the hosts:

  • Lyon climbs to 3rd place: Hosting Angers, Lyon won 2:0 thanks to goals from Ernest Nuamah (34) and the experienced Corentin Tolisso (86), bringing their points tally to 17;

  • Quick strike from Marseille: Facing Toulouse, Marseille opened the scoring in the very 1st minute with a goal from Amine Harit. In the 25th minute, Amine Gouiri solidified the lead, and the match ended 2:0;

  • 5 goals from Strasbourg: Strasbourg thrashed Auxerre 5:1. Yassin scored a brace for the hosts, while the visitors finished the match a man down due to Dioubate's sending-off in the 74th minute.

Official results and match report of the 9th round:

  • Paris FC — Monaco 3:1

    • Goals: Sinayoko 38, 44, Pajy 74 — Balogun 65.

  • Lyon — Angers 2:0

    • Goals: Nuamah 34, Tolisso 86.

  • Marseille — Toulouse 2:0

    • Goals: Harit 1, Gouiri 25.

  • Strasbourg — Auxerre 5:1

    • Goals: Essugu 41, Godo 55, Harder 62 (pen.), Yassin 77, 85 — Archer 68.

    • Red card: Dioubate 74 (Auxerre).

Ligue 1Paris FCAS MonacoOlympique Lyonnais
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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