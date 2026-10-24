A major turning point may occur in the career of Uzbekistan national team and Manchester City defender Abduqodir Husanov. Currently performing steadily for the "Citizens", the 22-year-old central defender has already caught the attention of Europe's leading grand clubs.

This is also fueled by potential disciplinary penalties regarding financial violations surrounding the English champions and the uncertainty over the club's future. Wanting to make the most of the situation, the giants are making plans to sign the Manchester club's key players.

Barcelona's winter strategy: Hansi Flick's demand

According to FullTime Report, a source specializing in transfer news, the Catalan club has already formed a clear strategy of action regarding the transfer of Abduqodir Husanov:

Official winter offer: Barcelona intends to send a direct official offer to Manchester City for the 22-year-old defender during the winter transfer window opening in January 2027;

Coach's choice: Head coach Hans-Dieter Flick has chosen Husanov specifically as a young talent who is physically strong, fast, and reliable with the ball to increase stability in the central defensive line.

Premier League clubs and the Alonso factor: Competition is intensifying

Interest in Husanov is not limited to the Spanish giant:

Chelsea and Xabi Alonso: Sources have reported a desire to recruit the Uzbek defender to fix defensive flaws;

Other Premier League contenders: Also, Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Everton, and Bournemouth are closely monitoring the player's situation.

When will the future be decided?

The future fate of Manchester City stars, including Abduqodir Husanov, largely depends on the final decisions and disciplinary sanctions that may be applied to the club by the English Premier League and international football authorities.

If the Catalans reach this agreement in the winter, Husanov could become the first Uzbek football player in Barcelona's history.