Sensational transfer plan: Barcelona is preparing to send an official offer for Husanov

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Sensational transfer plan: Barcelona is preparing to send an official offer for Husanov

A major transfer movement is expected to begin between two giants of European football regarding the talented Uzbek footballer. Spain's Barcelona club is planning to sign 22-year-old central defender of England's Manchester City team and our compatriot Abduqodir Husanov during the winter transfer window.

This unexpected and sensational news was published by the influential FullTime Report publication, citing its sources.

Official offer in January: The Catalans are making a serious move

According to the source, the Catalans have already drawn up a clear action plan regarding Husanov's transfer:

  • Winter step: Barcelona intends to send a direct official offer to the "Citizens" regarding the Uzbek defender during the winter transfer window in January 2027;

  • Flick's demand: Head coach of the team Hansi Flick wants to add the physically strong, fast, and reliable young talent to the team with the ball in order to increase stability in the central defensive line.

Barca's defensive problem and financial restrictions at City

There are several important factors increasing the likelihood of this transfer taking place:

  • Failed attempts in the summer: Strengthening the central defense was the main goal for Barcelona as early as the last summer transfer window, but the negotiations did not conclude, and no agreement was reached with any defender;

  • Financial pressure at City: The current champion of England may be forced to sell or release some of its players due to restrictions related to financial fair play rules and the need to restore balance;

  • Benefit for both sides: Under such circumstances, the Catalan club's offer is likely to become a financially acceptable solution for the English club as well.

Husanov's current season statistics at City

The Uzbek 22-year-old defender has recorded the following results in the team led by Pep Guardiola this season:

  • Matches on the pitch: Participated in a total of 8 matches across all tournaments;

  • Playing time: Acted on the green field for a total of 596 minutes, attracting the attention of scouts from prestigious clubs with his reliable defensive play.

If the parties reach an agreement in the winter, Abduqodir Husanov may become the first Uzbek football player to wear the jersey of such a historic and great club as Barcelona.

Abduqodir HusanovBarcelonaManchester CityTransfer
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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