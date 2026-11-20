Barcelona aims to add Manchester City's Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol to its squad in the upcoming summer transfer window. For the Catalan club, this transfer could require significant financial expenditure, but interest in the player is growing steadily.

Barcelona has set its sights on one of the Premier League's most expensive players to strengthen its defensive line. According to El Nacional, the Catalans are exploring the possibilities of transferring Josko Gvardiol, who currently plays for Manchester City.

The Croatian national team member is considered one of the most versatile defenders in modern football. He can operate both in central defense and on the left flank. It is these qualities that make Gvardiol an attractive candidate for major clubs.

Gvardiol transfer could happen next summer

According to El Nacional, Barcelona is seriously interested in Josko Gvardiol. However, the probability of bringing the player to the Catalan side during the current season is low. The transfer issue may be considered in the upcoming summer window.

This deal will not be easy to complete. Gvardiol's contract with Manchester City runs until the summer of 2031. Therefore, even if the English club agrees to sell the player, it is likely that the transfer fee will be high.

The Transfermarkt portal estimates the market value of the Croatian defender at around 75 million euros. This sum could complicate the transfer from the perspective of Barcelona's financial capabilities.

Will Manchester City's potential punishment affect the transfer?

Reports regarding Gvardiol's future are also noteworthy against the backdrop of controversies surrounding Manchester City's financial regulations.

Previously, the club was at the center of allegations related to breaching English Premier League financial rules. Potential sanctions against City, including severe penalties such as expulsion from the league, have also been discussed in the media.

However, such scenarios regarding the club's future are currently within the scope of potential measures and discussions. There is no official information yet on whether Gvardiol's transfer might happen or accelerate due to these circumstances.

Barcelona's interest in the Croatian player is being viewed as one of the next big possibilities in the transfer market. If the Catalans want to achieve this goal, they will need to not only negotiate with Manchester City but also resolve financial issues related to the player's high transfer value.