Against the backdrop of serious interest from the Spanish club Barcelona in Abdukodir Khusanov, English football experts have begun a deep analysis of the 22-year-old Uzbek defender's importance to Manchester City. According to experts, his ability to perform effectively in any position along the defensive line has made Khusanov an integral and vital part of the "Cityzens".

A debut that started with a mistake and growth during the Guardiola era

Abdukodir Khusanov's career at Manchester City began with a serious mistake in a match against Chelsea in January 2025. Despite the difficulties in that match (which the team won anyway), the Uzbek footballer, who was fielded just a few days after his transfer was completed, quickly regained his form.

Later, he started five consecutive matches in the Premier League, but was benched towards the end of the season and was not even included in the squad for the last four rounds of the championship. This was reportedly due to a clause in the contract with his former club Lens — a condition that an additional bonus would be paid if the player played 10 matches in his debut season. As a result, Abdukodir finished his first season with exactly 9 matches.

In the second season, the situation changed fundamentally:

Injuries and trust: Following injuries to key defenders Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol , Pep Guardiola gave Khusanov more opportunities. The defender, who was moved back to the center from the right flank in the winter, maintained his place in the starting lineup until the end of the season.

Quality and statistical growth: Over two seasons in the world's most physically demanding league, Khusanov has increased his percentage of successful duels, improved his ball recovery and shot-blocking stats, and also started to act more actively in attacks.

Versatility under Enzo Maresca

Since Pep Guardiola's tactics required full-backs to act as full-fledged midfielders and add creativity to the attack, the manager did not test Khusanov on the flanks very often. However, the new head coach Enzo Maresca is making much broader use of the Uzbek footballer's universal capabilities.

In particular, against the backdrop of a decline in Marc Guehi's performance, Abdukodir has become an even more important figure for the team. This season, he is demonstrating his high level not only in the center of defense (5 matches) and on the right flank (5 matches), but also by playing on the left side of the defense.

Transfer value and Manchester City's firm position

English experts note that it will be extremely difficult for Barcelona or any other grand club to acquire Khusanov:

Indicators Official data Current contract duration Until mid-2031 (extended last summer) Purchase price 40 million euros (from Lens) Current market value (Transfermarkt) 50 million euros Club position Only an emergency or a very large offer could change the "Cityzens'" mind

Do you think Abdukodir Khusanov should stay at Manchester City and become one of the team's main leaders, or should he consider the offer from Barcelona?

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