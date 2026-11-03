Against the backdrop of financial and organizational uncertainties surrounding the English club Manchester City, the possibility of team leaders moving to other giants is being actively discussed. In particular, 22-year-old central defender Abdukodir Khusanov, who previously attracted the attention of English clubs such as Chelsea, Aston Villa, Everton, and Bournemouth, is now also being seriously considered by Spanish champions Barcelona.

World football analysts have examined this potential transfer from all angles and, relying on statistics from the prestigious Sofascore portal, have stated that the Uzbek player is superior to the Catalan club's current defenders in a number of important aspects.

Sofascore analysis: Why is Khusanov stronger than Kounde and Garcia?

Experts note that Barcelona, whose defensive midfield was strengthened with the transfer of Rodri in the summer, lacks physical balance and stability in defense. While Pau Cubarsí's place in the starting lineup is secure, Abdukodir has surpassed other central defenders — Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia, and Gerard Martin — in several metrics:

Age and physical strength: In addition to being younger than the aforementioned competitors, Khusanov excels in height, athletic power, and robustness in one-on-one duels;

Ball recovery and blocking: According to Sofascore data, he significantly outperforms his Catalan counterparts in accurate long passes per game, ball recovery actions, and blocking opponent shots;

King of one-on-one duels: Khusanov has much higher ratings in terms of the number of wins and overall percentage efficiency in both ground and aerial duels.

Analysts compare his sharp control on the pitch to the actions of Marc Cucurella, who effectively neutralized Lamine Yamal in El Clásico — Khusanov leaves no open space for opposing strikers.

Main obstacles to the transfer

No matter how beneficial bringing the talented defender to Catalonia may seem, the deal may not be easy to execute:

Agreement with Manchester City: The main concern regarding the transfer remains whether the leadership of the Catalan giant can reach a consensus with the Manchester superclub;

Legal proceedings and financial sanctions: The FullTime Report publication notes that the financial misconduct case opened against Manchester City and the expected potential penalties could cause stars to leave the club, but the situation remains unclear until the legal process is concluded;

Negotiation pressure: It is currently unknown whether the leadership of Barcelona, which has limited financial resources, can meet the buyout fee demanded by the English club.

Khusanov's move to Barcelona could become one of the events of the year for Uzbekistan and world football, but this transfer requires complex diplomatic and financial agreements.