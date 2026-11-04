How is Abdukodir Khusanov's role at Manchester City assessed amid Barcelona's interest?

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How is Abdukodir Khusanov's role at Manchester City assessed amid Barcelona's interest?

Amid reports of interest from Spanish club Barcelona, in Abdukodir Khusanov, English football experts and analysts are reassessing the importance of the 22-year-old Uzbek defender within the Manchester Citysystem.

A versatile talent capable of playing reliably in any defensive position—center, right, or left back—he has already become an integral part of the 'Cityzens' defensive line.

The post-Chelsea error test and Lens bonuses

Khusanov's career in Manchester did not start easily:

  • A difficult debut: Just days after his transfer was finalized in January 2025, Pep Guardiola threw Abdukodir into the match against Chelsea. Although he made an error in the game, the team won, and the player quickly regained his mental and physical form;

  • 5 consecutive games and the bench mystery: After starting 5 consecutive Premier League matches, Khusanov was suddenly benched and limited to 9 appearances until the end of the season (he was even left out of the squad for the final 4 rounds). This was reportedly due to a clause in his contract with his former French club, Lens, requiring a large bonus payment if he played 10 matches in the season.

The path opened by injuries to Dias and Gvardiol

The situation changed drastically from the following season:

  • A permanent spot in the starting XI: After Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol were sidelined, Guardiola placed great trust in the Uzbek player. Moved back from the flank to his favorite central defensive position in the winter, Abdukodir did not relinquish his starting spot until the end of the season;

  • 1v1 duels at the Premier League level: In the world's most physical and fast-paced league, Khusanov significantly improved his win rate in duels, becoming one of the team's most effective players in blocking shots and winning the ball.

Maresca's tactics and versatility: Can Barcelona take him?

Since Enzo Maresca took charge of the team, Abdukodir's scope of duties has expanded even further:

  • In all three defensive positions: The coach is effectively utilizing Khusanov's physical strength. This season, he has played 5 matches in the center, 5 on the right, and has also performed reliably on the left. With Marc Guehi's form dipping, Khusanov's role is becoming decisive;

  • Contract until 2031 and a 50 million euro valuation: For Barcelona or any other European giant, completing this transfer is very complicated. Manchester Cityextended his contract until mid-2031 this summer to keep him in their ranks for many years;

  • Rising price: Currently, Transfermarkt values the Uzbek defender's market value at 50 million euros(the English club bought him for 40 million euros). Only an extraordinary offer or an astronomical sum could bring the 'Cityzens' to the negotiating table.

Abdukodir KhusanovManchester CityBarcelonaPremier LeagueFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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