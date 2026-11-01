The Hunt for Husanov: Barcelona and Chelsea Target 22-Year-Old Uzbek Defender

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The Hunt for Husanov: Barcelona and Chelsea Target 22-Year-Old Uzbek Defender

A major turning point could be on the horizon for the career of the 22-year-old Uzbekistan national team and Manchester City central defender Abduqodir Husanov. Global football giants have begun efforts to sign the Manchester club's key players, taking advantage of the uncertainty caused by the financial misconduct case surrounding the "Cityzens" and the inevitable disciplinary measures expected to follow.

According to information shared by FullTime Report and several European insiders specializing in football news, the Uzbek talent is expected to become one of the main protagonists of the winter transfer window.

Flick's Special Plan: Barcelona Preparing an Official Offer

To ensure stability in their defensive line, the Catalan club Barcelona has identified Husanov as one of their primary targets and has developed a concrete strategy:

  • Official offer in January 2027: The "Blaugrana" intend to make a direct offer to Manchester City for the 22-year-old player during the winter transfer window;

  • Hansi Flick's demand: The Catalan coach sees Abduqodir as a modern player who is fast in the center of defense, physically strong in duels, and capable of moving with the ball with composure.

Competition from Xabi Alonso and Premier League Clubs

The battle for Husanov is not limited to Barcelona. There are other contenders in the transfer market eager to acquire him:

  • The Chelsea option: Reports suggest that the London club is considering the option of signing the Uzbek player to solve their defensive problems;

  • Other Premier League representatives: Clubs such as Aston Villa, Everton, and Bournemouth have also shown serious interest in the defender's services.

The Situation at Manchester City and the Deciding Factor

At this stage, all changes are closely tied to the scale of the final sanctions to be imposed on Manchester City by the English Premier League. If severe disciplinary measures are announced against the club, the transfer of team leaders, including Husanov, to other top European clubs is expected to accelerate.

Abduqodir HusanovManchester CityBarcelonaTransfer
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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