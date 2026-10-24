The winner of the "Men's Coach of the Year" award, presented by the prestigious French publication France Football, was revealed ahead of the ceremony. According to an insider report by the Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Spain national team head coach Luis de la Fuyente surpassed PSG manager Luis Enrique in the final voting results to win the main prize.

The grand ceremony dedicated to presenting these prestigious awards will take place on Monday, October 26.

Grand visit: Under the supervision of the Spanish Federation leadership

The Spanish specialist will attend the awards gala with a large delegation:

Participation in the ceremony: Luis de la Fuyente will personally attend the festive award gala held in Paris;

Federation support: He will be officially accompanied by Royal Spanish Football Federation President Rafael Luosan and other official representatives of the organization.

Clash: World Cup triumph outweighed the UEFA Champions League main prize

The competition between two great Spanish coaches has become one of the brightest rivalries in the football world this year:

Luis de la Fuyente: Under his leadership, the Spain national team proved unbeatable at the World Cup held in the summer of 2026, rising to the summit of world champions;

Luis Enrique: Meanwhile, the PSG club under his management won the most prestigious club-level competition — the UEFA Champions League main trophy.

In the end, the voters rated the victory in the largest national team tournament — the World Cup — higher than the success in the club-level UCL.